The American Horse Council (AHC) kicks off the new year with a webinar on the inspiring story of an equine program that is steeped in honor and history.

Julie Broadway, President of the AHC, introduces “What’s New with the Old Guard” as she and Emily Stearns, AHC’s Health, Welfare, and Regulatory Affairs Liaison, interview the Army personnel responsible for the horses that serve the Old Guard’s Caisson Detachment.

The Old Guard is the Army’s oldest active-duty infantry regiment, responsible for a variety of ceremonial duties often involving horses. The Old Guard’s horses are iconic symbols of the vital role horses continue to play in American ceremonial and cultural events.

AHC President Julie Broadway said, “It is bittersweet but fitting to release this webinar on the week when our nation pauses to recognize and honor former President Jimmy Carter.” Broadway explained that President Carter’s remains will be moved to the U.S. Capitol by “The Old Guard” Caisson’s Detachment’s horse-drawn wagon and accompanied by a riderless, caparisoned horse. The caparisoned horse is led wearing an empty saddle with the rider’s boots reversed in the stirrups, indicating the warrior will never ride again.

The inclusion of the caisson escort in the state funeral of President Carter is welcome news as it shows that the serious health and welfare problems plaguing the Old Guard’s horses are being resolved. The webinar explains the intensive rehabilitation and training programs undertaken by the Army to improve and maintain the highest standards of equine care.

The hosts and guests delve into the reasons behind the decline in the horses’ living conditions over the years and highlight how the equine community swiftly stepped in to provide assistance. “Members of the AHC offered help in terms of training, veterinarian care, horse procurement, and other expertise. The Army responded with sincerity and began engaging in proactive steps to improve husbandry practices and saddlery upgrades,” observed Broadway.

Broadway concludes, “The Army is close to fully restoring the solemn and historic tradition of providing military honors to those who have served our country, and we are so very proud of our AHC members who literally took the reins to guide the Old Guard through a period of positive change.”

