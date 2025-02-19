Leading Equestrian Publisher Trafalgar Square Books Is Sold

As of January 1, 2025, leading equestrian publisher, Trafalgar Square Books, has been acquired by The Stable Book Group, which has offices in Petaluma, CA, and Brooklyn, NY. The team there is helmed by publishing veterans Chris Gruener, CEO; Keith Riegert, President; and Brooke Warner, COO. The Stable Book Group will house a group of established independent publishers in addition to Trafalgar Square, including Ulysses Press, VeloPress, and She Writes Press.

Although now part of a larger publishing group, Trafalgar Square Books remains an independent publisher. Martha Cook, formerly Managing Director of the Vermont-based company will stay on as Publisher, following founding Publisher Caroline Robbins’ retirement. Long-time Managing Editor Rebecca Didier is seeing the company through its transition.

A new era has begun for the venerable publisher, but it will maintain the same standard of equestrian publishing excellence that began in Vermont with the groundbreaking Centered Riding by Sally Swift in 1985. Over 400 titles have been published since the company’s beginning. Caroline Robbins, who owned the company from its inception until this sale, set a high bar for quality, and that is a tradition Cook intends to uphold.

Cook says, “Horse lovers can continue to trust that we believe in what we publish, and we sell what we feel is top-quality equestrian education.” Trafalgar Square takes great pride in its motivated, talented authors from all over the world. These individuals are the movers, shakers, and hard-working professionals—riders, trainers, behaviorists, vets, practitioners, therapists, farriers, and sometimes, just ordinary horse-lovers—who inspire others to include horses as part of their lives and who teach people how to be better friends, caregivers, and educators when interacting with them.

Trafalgar Square has always invited unsolicited book proposals and manuscripts on topics of equestrian interest and will continue to do so. To learn more, visit TrafalgarBooks.com for submission guidelines.

For media and interview queries, please contact Martha Cook at mcook@trafalgarbooks.com.

Media Contact:

Martha Cook

mcook@trafalgarbooks.com