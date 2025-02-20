The Future for Horses — In Their Hands!

The EQUUS Foundation announced the award of $25,000 in scholarships to twenty undergraduate and graduate level students enrolled in equine studies and veterinary programs at 16 institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network.

The EQUUS Foundation wishes to thank our Education Partners, Dr. Jenn Gates Nassar, Hilltop Bio and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), for their commitment to build the program. Of the twenty recipients, five are enrolled in veterinary colleges and ten recipients are IHSA members.



The scholarship program was established in 2023 to support the next generation of equine professionals – a natural next step following the development of the EQUUS Foundation Equine Education Network — a unique online network of educational institutions offering equine studies and equine athletic programs which provides direct links to the equine programs that are offered.



“We look forward to continuing to build the program and hope that individuals and organizations in the equestrian community will reach out to us if they wish to sponsor a named scholarship,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

SAMANTHA CALZONE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

The EQUUS Foundation pays tribute to the life of Samantha Calzone and her everlasting passion for horses through the award of the $2,500 Samantha “Sam” Calzone Memorial Scholarship to an undergraduate or graduate level student enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network who is a current member of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

Alyssa Buback

Long Island University

From her first introduction to horsemanship as a camper at the age of 14, Alyssa Buback has not been able to stay out of the barn. While in high school she cared for horses at Greenlawn Equestrian Center (NY), enrolled in the BOCES Veterinary Science Program, and volunteered at a rescue organization. Her experiences with IEA in high school led to her involvement with IHSA in college. In 2024, riding for Long Island University, she was the reserve national champion in Limit Flat.



Buback, a senior who is looking toward a career as a licensed large animal veterinary technician, credits horses with shaping her into the person she is today.



“Working with these animals has instilled values of responsibility, compassion, and resilience,” said Buback. “The barn not only taught me technical skills, such as riding and stable management, but also patience, discipline, and empathy — qualities that I bring into every aspect of my life.”



Buback’s advisor, Dr. Jean Oberg, DVM, says that Buback is both an outstanding scholar and leader, helping her peers overcome fear and other challenges by sharing her own knowledge.



“As a tutor in our department, she assists students who are struggling,” said Oberg. “Alyssa embodies the qualities and standards of our program by consistently demonstrating her ability to excel, both academically and in her equestrian pursuits.”

HILLTOP BIO VETERINARY SCHOLARSHIP

The $2,500 Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship is reserved for a student enrolled in a veterinary college or university listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network.

Drew Cook

Texas A&M University College of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

Growing up on a ranch in Temple, Texas, Drew Cook learned early on the importance of a good veterinarian. He also became acutely aware of the shortage of such professionals, particularly in rural areas. Today, Cook is pursuing his veterinary degree at Texas A&M, and when he graduates, he hopes to help change that.



“Drew has dedicated himself to becoming an excellent equine practitioner and has sought out every available opportunity to learn more about the care and handling of horses,” said Dr. Noah Cohen, DVM, MPH, PhD, DACVIM-LA. “Drew has the rare combination of academic excellence and common sense: he has tremendous practical experience and is able to approach problems with a background from working at ranches and farms.”



As an undergraduate, Cook maintained a 3.96 GPA while also working as a student technician, volunteering before classes, and serving as a leader in multiple organizations. He has brought this same dedication to his graduate studies, serving in many organizations including the Student Chapter of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (SCAAEP) and as the Student Liaison for the Society for Theriogenology.



“I find advanced reproductive technologies fascinating, and I want to take a deeper dive and specialize after graduation,” said Cook. “My goal is to establish roots in an equine clinic that will provide mentorship to me as a newly graduated veterinarian, and long-term, I want to serve my community and mentor the next generation of equine veterinarians. Offering guidance to students will ultimately help them navigate the challenges and opportunities of our profession, just as my mentors have done for me.”

$2,000 EQUINE STUDIES SCHOLARSHIPS

Cayla Fisher

Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine

For lifelong equestrian and soon-to-be Dr. Cayla Fisher, a career without horses has never been an option.



“The barn has always been “home” for me, with horses giving me more than I can accurately describe in words,” said Fisher. “When I was down, they lifted me up; when anxious, riding would immediately calm me. This relationship helped turn a timid kid into a fierce competitor, building the confidence required to fly over 1.30 meter courses.”



Today, as Fisher is completing her final semester of clinical rotations at Long Island University’s College of Veterinary Medicine before embarking on an internship with B.W. Furlong & Associates in Oldwick, NJ, she appreciates that the diversity of cases she sees means that no two days are ever the same, and new challenges always await.



“Ms. Fisher is truly passionate about equine medicine and all that involves the equine industry and horses, and this passion is easily seen in her work,” said Dr. Laura Patterson Rosa, MV, PhD.



Long term, Fisher hopes to provide quality general and sports medicine care to horses and their owners.



“Whether a top-level athlete or a beloved pasture pet, I hope to make a difference in the lives of my future patients and help them live life to the fullest,” she said.

Anna Birney

University of Delaware

Anna Birney is an experienced hunter/jumper rider, a lover of Thoroughbreds, and an active member of her IHSA team at the University of Delaware (UD). Although she loves riding and competing – Birney finished fifth for her team in limit over fences at the IHSA National Championships in 2024 – Birney admits it is perhaps in caring for injured and ill animals that she has found her greatest satisfaction.



A junior studying pre-veterinary medicine in the university’s honors program, Birney plans to go on to veterinary school with an eye toward specializing in large animal care.



“Cleaning out wounds, bandaging, cold-hosing legs, and rehabilitating horses are what formed my love for veterinary medicine,” said Birney. “Watching animals improve, whether it is in rehabilitation or training, is the most gratifying experience.”



Birney maintains a 4.0 GPA while also participating in the Animal Science Club, serving as fundraising coordinator for the UD IHSA team, and gaining experience through employment as a veterinary assistant at the VCA Kirkwood Animal Hospital. She has also served as an undergraduate teaching assistant for the school’s sophomore-level anatomy lab course.



“Anna is the most proactive and organized advisee I have had to date,” said Dr. Erin Pisano, PhD. “She shared with me her passion for horses and desire to pursue an equine career.”

$1,000 EQUINE STUDIES SCHOLARSHIPS

Jaida Alee

University of Kentucky

Horse racing is in Jaida Alee’s blood. Her grandmother trained racehorses, and even after retiring, kept her family connected to the industry. From a young age, Alee attended races in person, igniting a fire that led her to studying the University of Kentucky, in the heart of Thoroughbred country.



Now a senior in the equine science and management program, Alee took advantage of experiential learning opportunities at facilities such as Keeneland, Eaton Sales LLC., Red Fern Riding Center, and Gainesway Farm to expand her knowledge and skills.



“Jaida has demonstrated her passion for the equine and agriculture industries, a strong commitment to excellence, and a prominent level of professionalism,” said Dr. Savannah Robin, Ed.D. “She has a unique ability to engage her peers and those around her in what she’s doing.”



Through her education and related experience, Alee learned that she particularly enjoys analyzing pedigrees to determine what makes a great racer. Combined with her interest in media and promotions, she hopes to pursue a career that will help reform public perception of the racing industry.



“Being a woman with a diverse cultural and ethnic background, I hope to bring new thoughts and ideas to further expand racing,” said Alee. “There are many issues that surround horse racing today that have taken a big toll on the sport and have put its future in question. In being a part of the new generation beginning to work in the industry, it’s my hope to work alongside many great names in the racing industry and emphasize the true tradition of horse racing, just as my family did before me.”

Noelle Bednarek

Centenary University

Growing up, Noelle Bednarek juggled cheerleading with her equestrian pursuits, and as college approached, she wasn’t totally committed to a specific degree. But since entering the Equine Business Management program at Centenary University in New Jersey, where she is now a junior, Bednarek can’t imagine herself studying anything else.



“The fact is everything always comes back to being around horses,” said Bednarek. “My passion has grown over the years, [through] watching others around me and continuing to expand my knowledge [about] them.”



Bednarek is a member of the school’s IHSA team, and since beginning her studies has also developed a serious passion for photography — photographing not just equestrians but also couples, high school seniors, engagement photos, and even a quinceañera.



“She is an outstanding student, team member, and developing professional,” said Tara Clausen, equestrian coach and assistant professor. “I have found Noelle to be conscientious and highly motivated, both in the classroom and in the competition ring.”



Bednarek hasn’t settled just yet on a specific professional path, but she is looking forward to the future.



“The world is open for me to discover my place and what I want to do,” said Bednarek. “I am extremely thankful for the fact that I am in an industry where there are so many opportunities everywhere I go.”

Micaela Calvetti

Centenary University

Being around horses has always brought California-native Micaela Calvetti a sense of contentment and peace. Now, this life-long equestrian hopes that her studies at Centenary University, where she is a junior, will lead to a career in which she can advocate for empathy, compassion, patience and understanding when working with horses of all backgrounds and levels of training.



“I feel that it is a great blessing and gift for them to exist and allow us to be on their backs,” said Calvetti. “It takes a great amount of mutual trust and respect for a partnership with a horse to really flourish.”



A member of both the Centenary IHSA and IDA equestrian teams, Calvetti also intends to complete her PATH Intl. Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning certification prior to graduation. Her future goals include establishing a performance facility in her home state that upholds her core values, as well as offering retirement boarding and equine-assisted services for veterans, at-risk youth, and others lacking equine access.



“Micaela is a very conscientious student and horsewoman,” said Tara Clausen, equestrian coach and assistant professor.



“While I know my goals, hopes, and dreams are there for me to achieve, things could always change,” said Calvetti. “But I know there will always be a place for me within the equine industry, because horses are truly special to me.”

Brooke Chevalier

Texas A&M University

Brooke Chevalier, who is pursuing a master’s degree in equine exercise physiology, hopes that she can improve the lives of horses by blending her equine knowledge and experience with her love of science.



“My thesis investigates predictors of fatigue through mitochondrial respiration, ATP synthesis, and reactive oxygen species production,” explained Chevalier. “Alongside this, I’ve gained valuable horse-handling experience working with yearlings during these studies. These opportunities have not only deepened my understanding of equine physiology but have also fueled my passion for improving horse welfare and performance.”



The life-long equestrian, who grew up riding western before switching to hunter/jumpers in high school, always knew horses needed to be part of her higher education path. It was through an upper-level equine exercise physiology course she completed as an undergraduate at Texas A&M that she first met Dr. Sarah White-Springer, PhD.



“She stood out to me because of her desire to learn,” said White-Springer. “Most students just want to know how to get an A. This was not Brooke at all. She always wanted to dig deeper and learn as much as she possibly could.”



Looking forward, Chevalier plans to pursue a career in equine nutrition, where she can help to maximize performance while minimizing the risk of injury for horses.



“I’m excited to continue blending my passion for horses with science to make a lasting impact in the equine industry,” said Chevalier.

Evie Clare

Midway University

Senior Evie Clare has made the most of her time as an undergraduate at Kentucky’s Midway University. In addition to pursuing a dual major in Equine Business and Sales and Equine Science, she has been a member of the Midway Horse Association, the Midway women’s soccer team, the Kentucky Horse Council, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. But she isn’t done adding to her resume—Clare is currently hard at work learning all she can about Thoroughbred racing though employment and volunteer hours at horse farms, research facilities, and racetracks.



“In addition to the work she does on our campus, Evie was awarded an internship position at the Keenland Race Track,” said Dr. Mark Gill, PhD. “She was the only Midway student to be awarded the position this year.”



“The chance to have a behind the scenes look at the industry will help shed light on the care processes of racehorses and any challenges they face,” noted Clare. “Ultimately, I would like to contribute to a better quality of life or improved standards of care for the equine industry.



“Although I’m undecided about my specific path, my passion for advocating for equine welfare will lead me,” she continued. “Working for an organization whose mission supports these beliefs would align with my approach to life. Horses have given me gifts in the form of friendships, confidence, patience and trust. It feels natural to pursue a career that continues to support their well-being.”

Mia Fernandez

West Virginia University

Mia Fernandez, a senior in the Animal and Nutritional Sciences program at West Virginia University, has always known she wanted to become a veterinarian. In fact, upon being gifted a toy veterinary kit as a young girl, she immediately started completing “procedures” on her stuffed animals– including surgery, much to her parents’ dismay. Today, this innate curiosity has led to Fernandez’s drive to problem-solve and get to the root of an issue and has strengthened her commitment to becoming an ambulatory equine veterinarian.



An avid and accomplished rider and horseman, Fernandez is the captain of WVU’s IHSA equestrian team. She credits her involvement with horses in teaching her valuable lessons about determination, discipline, hard work, and the importance of pursuing your passions.



“Aside from the horsemanship skills owning and competing with my Thoroughbred in high school taught me, the communication skills and relationships developed alongside them have impacted my life,” said Fernandez. “Horses helped me open up, communicate, and connect with people personally and professionally, and at times when I needed it most.”



“Her academic acumen, leadership skills, and interpersonal skills are outstanding,” said Dr. Crystal Smith. Ed.D. “She has worked diligently to gain experience in diverse veterinary practices to advance her skills and understand the opportunities and challenges in equine practice.”

Erinn Hewett

Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine

Second year veterinary student Erinn Hewett believes that protecting a horse’s welfare and longevity is a top priority, and this passion is what has fueled her to pursue every experience possible to broaden her understanding of integrative rehabilitation, equine dentistry and equine sports medicine.



“My love for horses started as a young child, begging for weekly lessons and any opportunity to work at the barn,” said Hewett. “After getting my own horse, Sophie, I knew I was going to be an equine vet. I needed to be at every checkup, dental visit, and chiropractic session, asking questions, immediately drawn in by the work being done.”



From working as a horse handler in the surgery department at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute (Kentucky) to interning at Spy Coast Rehabilitation Center (Kentucky), Hewett learned about the often long journey of a horse from surgery to full recovery. Later, working as a lab assistant at Gluck Equine Research Center, she explored equine musculoskeletal development and joint pathobiology on a cellular level.



“Ms. Hewett is highly skilled with horses, and passionate about a career in equine medicine,” says Dr. Laura Patterson Rosa, M.V., PhD. “I am proud to see students such as Ms. Hewett, who have a strong history in the equine industry, pursuing their goals.”



Hewett is helping to establish a new student chapter for the Foundation for Veterinary Dentistry at LIU. This summer, she plans to complete externships with both Grand Prix Equine (Connecticut) and Northeast Equine Veterinary Dental Services (Massachusetts).

Charlotte Kozlowski

Long Island University

As senior Charlotte Kozlowski finishes up her undergraduate career at Long Island University, she remains more committed than ever to a future in veterinary medicine. But working as a veterinary technician has shown her that for some owners, the cost of veterinary care has made it difficult for them to fully provide for their animals—and she wants to do something about that.



“This is especially true for lesson horses and working equines, which are vital to many barns and riding programs but often receive less attention due to financial limits,” said Kozlowski. Kozlowski taught camp at North Shore Equestrian Center (New York), which deepened her commitment to improving the well-being of working horses everywhere.



“These experiences have motivated me to focus on providing affordable care to these unsung heroes of the equestrian world,” said Kozlowski. “Horses have given me so much, and I’m committed to giving back. Through compassionate and affordable care, I aim to ensure these incredible animals continue to thrive and enrich the lives of others for years to come.” “I want to work closely with veterinarians and equestrian communities to better understand the specific needs of lesson barns and riding programs. My long-term goal is to create a mobile veterinary service that offers low-cost care for lesson horses and working equines.”

Dori Mitchell

Virginia Tech

Dori Mitchell believes that horses are a “healthy, joy-bringing source of positivity,” and credits working with them in allowing her to experience numerous opportunities to grow, engage with others, and celebrate the giving spirit of the horse. The junior biochemistry/animal science major thinks eventually she will gravitate toward work as a large animal veterinarian—but in the short term, she is focusing on seeing where her passion for horses will take her next.



From working in barns, to summer camps, and even to a stint as a mounted trail guide in Rocky Mountain National Park, Mitchell has enjoyed connecting with horses and their people.



“In my last decade of equine experience, horses have brought me numerous memories of joy and laughter, a strong work ethic, a strong, diverse community of friends and teachers, and an appreciation for the animal-human bond,” said Mitchell.



At Virginia Tech, Mitchell has enjoyed working with the school’s two herds, as well as supporting new students as a Peer Mentor.



“Dori is an excellent student, both in and out of the classroom,” said Dr. Katie Heiderscheit, PhD. “She is one of the best I have had the pleasure to watch grow.”

Kynzlee Nuttall

Tarleton State University

Kynzlee Nuttall first became interested in equine reproduction as a young adult when she helped manage her family’s small-scale breeding program.



Now a senior Animal Science major at Tarleton State, Nuttall has honed both her interest and practical skills in this specialized area of equine care, working at Tarleton Equine Center and completing a competitive internship at Brazos Valley Stallion Station (Texas).



After graduation, she hopes to play a role in improving the success rates of breeding programs and supporting the overall sustainability and development of the equine industry.



“Kynzlee’s hard work and determination to acquire diverse, hands-on skills in equine science have propelled her forward in her career in a remarkably short amount of time,” said Dr. Rafael Martinez, PhD. “She embodies the qualities of an outstanding equine student, both in and out of the classroom.”



Nuttall’s dedication to growth has led to employment at In Foal Inc., a business focused on equine reproduction, where she has worked with embryo freezing, thawing, transfers, and aspiration. She has also served as a role model for her peers and honed her leadership skills through serving as a College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Ambassador, vice president of Block and Bridle, and treasurer of Bloodstock.



“These leadership roles have allowed me to grow both personally and professionally while giving back to the university community,” said Nuttall. “My long-term goal is to contribute to innovations in equine reproductive science. This field has so much potential, and I’m excited to be part of the ongoing research and advancements that will shape the future.”

Tianna Polizzi

Savannah College of Art and Design

Tianna Polizzi credits a childhood of working with and caring for horses with shaping her into the person she is today. A junior in the equestrian studies program at the Savannah College of Art and Design, Polizzi is currently focused on learning as much as she can about horsemanship so she can be an advocate for the horses she will own and work with.



“Caring for horses made me good at being detail oriented, and time management with balancing school and making time to be at the barn,” said Polizzi. “Every time I had a chance to ride or be at the barn to groom, it became therapeutic to me. Outside problems may linger, but I always left feeling better, no matter how the ride went.”



Polizzi is a member of SCAD’s IHSA team and hopes to become a certified instructor with the US Hunter Jumper Association before graduation. As a professional, she hopes to both train and manage a facility, with an eye toward opening up a retirement program in the future.



“Tianna is an exceptional student who consistently demonstrates dedication, hard work, and a passion for the equestrian field,” said Samantha Capoferri, M.S. “Tianna takes impeccable care of the horses assigned to her, going above and beyond in every aspect of barn management. Her positive attitude and strong work ethic not only set a high standard but also serves to inspire her peers.”

Madelyn Rennecker

Lake Erie College

For Madelyn Rennecker, horses have always been the one constant in her life. An equine enthusiast from a young age, Rennecker grew up with her own horse, Airabell, in her backyard. Through working with Airabell, Rennecker learned essential life lessons such as the importance of responsibility, goal setting and working hard for what you want. A senior in Lake Erie College’s Equine Business Management program, Rennecker has found ample opportunity to continue to apply these lessons to her undergraduate career.



“Riding in college classes and on the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Hunt Seat and the Western team was a place where I could focus my energy, but it also taught me the importance of showing myself grace,” said Rennecker. “Riding doesn’t always go the way you want. No matter how hard you practice, sometimes you just have a bad day. Showing at school and in IHSA taught me to simply enjoy the ride and always thank the horse, no matter the outcome.”



Through internships at venues such as C. Jarvis Equine Insurance, HITS Horse Shows, and Margaux Farm, a racehorse training facility, Rennecker has learned there are many ways for her to merge her love of horses with her professional career.



“Madelyn is a very bright young professional,” said Laura Stockhaus, MBA. “She is competent and is a tenacious problem solver. She is a consummate horse lover who always prioritizes the animal’s needs.”

Cayden Smith

Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine

If asked to describe herself, veterinary student Cayden Smith would say she is trusting, patient, and tenacious—all qualities she developed through working with horses. This life-long equestrian is a proud alumna of the IHSA, and she has continued to pursue her passion for horsemanship alongside her veterinary studies.



“I have always been drawn to working around horses, whether it be through riding, cleaning stalls, or volunteering among them at therapeutic riding facilities,” said Smith. “Horses provide a great sense of comfort to me, while also reminding me that I can push myself, approach challenges in new ways, and always try again.”



Smith looks forward to a career in equine medicine. Currently, she is pursuing externships to further develop her clinical and hands-on skills, which Smith hopes will lead to employment in the field of equine sports medicine in the long-term.



“Ms. Smith is well known among her peers for her passion for equine medicine,” said Dr. Laura Patterson Rosa, M.V., PhD. “Not only she is an accomplished horse rider, with a strong leadership history as team captain during her undergraduate studies, but she also demonstrates a superb competence as a veterinary student and is skilled in communicating scientific and technical information to owners.”

Zoe Waldron

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Unlike many equine science majors, senior Zoe Waldron did not grow up around horses. In fact, she didn’t even start interacting with them until the COVID pandemic, when she began working at a local barn in exchange for lessons. Within six months, she had transferred schools, changed her major, and began pursuing a career she had never previously imagined.



“Horses give me purpose and a drive to do better,” said Waldron. “I have taken every possible equine course that I can cram into my schedule. I may be finishing up college courses now, but I know that the rest of my life will be filled with lessons, clinics, and never-ending learning.”



“Zoe is a natural equestrian whose inquisitive mind and thoughtful approach make her stand out in both the classroom and the barn,” said Dr. Morgan Pyles, PhD. “Her curiosity leads her to ask insightful questions that deepen her understanding and engagement with the material, while her dedication to the horses’ well-being is evident in every decision she makes. She approaches each task with the horse’s welfare as her priority, and her strong ethical grounding in equine care is truly commendable.”



Last summer, Waldron interned with a trail riding facility in New York; there, she learned how much she enjoyed sharing her passion for horses with others. Upon graduation, she will begin a position there as a head trail wrangler.



“No matter where life takes me, I’ll make sure there is always a horse by my side,” said Waldron. “I don’t think I can be content with a job that does not have horses in it.”

Cameron Walker

Tennessee State University

Cameron Walker has a deep-rooted connection with animals, which has shaped both his identity and career aspirations. Growing up, Walker was actively involved in FFA, developing leadership skills, and gaining hands-on animal care experience



Now a junior at Tennessee State University majoring in Agricultural Sciences with a concentration in Food and Animal Science, Walker’s passion for the equine industry has grown, thanks largely to working at Denali Stud (Kentucky) through the Kentucky Equine Management Internship (KEMI) program.



Walker’s hands-on approach to teaching others and willingness to take on responsibilities have made him a well-respected figure among faculty, staff, and peers. While participating in KEMI, Walker’s exceptional dedication and work ethic earned him the prestigious KEMI Award, given in recognition of outstanding performance and potential in the equine industry.



“Cameron consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to his academic and professional growth within the field of animal sciences, as well as an admirable resilience in the face of significant personal challenges,” said Dr. De’Etra Young, PhD. “As a Dean’s Scholar, Cameron has taken a leadership role in instructing his peers in practical skills essential to the field. He has trained high school students in blood and fecal sample collection, administering vaccinations, and treating injured animals under veterinary supervision.”



Walker’s diverse experience in caring for livestock—which includes goats and cattle in addition to horses—is leading him toward a career in veterinary medicine. Ultimately, Walker envisions opening his own practice, providing top-tier surgical and rehabilitation services to help horses recover from injuries and return to peak performance in racing, competition, or leisure riding.

Hannah Williams

North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Growing up as an active and enthusiastic participant in 4-H, Hannah Williams had the unique opportunity to explore many aspects of the equine industry. Now a veterinary student at North Carolina State, Williams draws on her personal experience with horses and understanding of the unique bond between horses and their owners in furthering her education and skills.



“Horses are unlike any other species we work with,” said Williams. “They are not only companion animals, they are also talented athletes, Olympians, valued teammates, and partners.”



So far, Williams has identified a particular interest in both equine surgery and reproduction, but she is keeping her mind open toward additional areas of specialization in the future; to this end, she is consistently seeking experiential learning and research opportunities beyond her regular coursework. Alongside her studies, Williams continues to support 4-H as a volunteer educator and leader.



“While many are familiar with 4-H as a concept, some may not be aware of the specific intricacies of our program and the incredibly high standards of knowledge and effort that we require of our participants,” said Lori Stroud, extension assistant at NCSU. “Hannah’s dedication to the 4-H program continues to be tremendous. She blossomed from a shy and quiet junior competitor to a confident and outgoing national champion, and now she is a reliable and energetic volunteer leader. She has graciously served in whatever capacity needed at the state clinics, contests and shows.”

Learn more at equusfoundation.org/scholarships

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America's horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses.

