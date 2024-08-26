Lilith House Press Announces the Publication of Common Sense Horse Keeping

by Lori E. Tankel

Common Sense Horse Keeping is an essential guide for horse owners and stable managers, providing comprehensive advice on proper horse care. Tailored for those managing a boarding business as well as individual horse owners, this book covers critical topics such as nutrition, first aid, euthanasia, fire prevention and pasture management. It also offers insights on choosing the right boarding stable and managing horses at home.

Readers will learn to interpret hay analyses, perform fecal egg counts, and adopt environmentally friendly practices in the barn. With practical tips from social media, stable owners can enhance their management skills, and horse owners can become better boarders. The book explores various boarding options, amenities, services, insurance, rules, contracts and fee structures. It also delves into the implementation of disaster plans, and the importance of understanding horses’ mental well-being, among other valuable subjects.

Lori Tankel’s equine experience spans more than 5 decades, and includes roles as barn manager, vet tech, and competitor in eventing, jumpers, hunters and dressage. She has been a trainer, instructor, volunteer, product sales rep, and co-founder of an equine rescue. When her daughters became members of the United States Pony Club, she became involved as a District Commissioner, and was passionate about teaching horse management and volunteering at rallies as a horse management judge. She has written articles for various local and regional magazines, and she speaks at clubs and events about horse care, fire prevention, and disaster planning. She has been blogging at www.CommonSenseHorseKeeping.com for more than a decade. Her motto is “It’s All About the Horse.”

Tankel resides on her Calypso Ridge Farm in DeLeon Springs, Florida, with her husband, Peter, and an assortment of animals, including Gabriel, an OTTB and donkeys.

Common Sense Horse Keeping is available through Barnes and Noble, IngramSparks, and Amazon, as well as local tack shops and book stores.

Paper back $29.99 and ebook $8.99

