Local Legend Bobby Kerr to Star in “Horses and Horsemen of the World” at Mustang Magic During FWSSR

Fort Worth, TX – Mustang Champions is thrilled to welcome Bobby Kerr, a hometown hero and PRCA Dress Act of the Year, to the 2025 Mustang Magic “Horses and Horsemen of the World” showcase. Known for his breathtaking performances and deep connection with mustang horses, Bobby will bring his signature blend of skill, artistry, and showmanship to this year’s lineup.

Bobby Kerr is a local legend whose passion for mustang horses has captivated audiences nationwide. With years of dedication to promoting the versatility and resilience of America’s wild mustangs, Bobby’s performances are a heartfelt celebration of these remarkable animals. His show-stopping acts, featuring his expertly trained mustangs, demonstrate the bond and trust that define his extraordinary horsemanship.

Horses and Horsemen of the World, held in conjunction with Mustang Magic during the iconic Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, offers an unforgettable experience highlighting horsemen and horses from around the globe. Bobby’s performance, along with those of other world renown horsemen, Dan James, Tomas Garcilazo and the Icelandic Horsemen, is a must-see event that will inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. Tickets are limited and are sure to sell out!

Event Details:

What: Horses and Horsemen of the World

Horses and Horsemen of the World When: January 24, 2025 at 7pm

January 24, 2025 at 7pm Where: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Will Rogers Coliseum

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Will Rogers Coliseum Tickets: On sale now at mustangchampions.org/horses-horsemen

Don’t miss this chance to see Bobby Kerr perform live and witness the magic of his connection with mustangs during one of Fort Worth’s most cherished annual events.

For more information visit Mustang Champions.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 17 through February 8. Rodeo tickets are available now. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

