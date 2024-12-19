ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship Available for Retired Racehorse Project’s 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the generous funding of the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship. Scholarship funds are available for up to 50 eligible horses competing in the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the largest retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares.

“Our continued partnership with the Retired Racehorse Project has been an invaluable opportunity to find new careers and loving homes for retired racehorse, and the RRP continues to identify and launch innovative new ways to support special populations of these special horses,” said Christie Schulte-Kapper, senior director of ASPCA Equine Welfare. “This year, we are excited to launch the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship, as part of our ongoing Reimagining Racers grant initiative, to further showcase these retirees who have much to offer in second, or third, careers.”

Eligible horses include those adopted from ASPCA Right Horse Partner organizations that are registered for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover. Scholarship funding will cover the costs of one stall and first discipline fee for up to 50 horses, a minimum value of $405 per horse. Horses meeting certain criteria will be prioritized to receive scholarship funding, including former broodmares, cribbers, those that require rehabilitation at the time of adoption, or have career limitations.

“As a staff, we at the RRP have always been cognizant of what a commitment it is to participate in the Makeover, especially in recent years with costs on the rise,” said Kirsten Green, RRP executive director. “With that in mind, it’s been a priority for us to find ways to create more value and offset costs for our trainers. We’re grateful to the ASPCA for funding this grant, which is also designed to create some momentum for adoptable horses who would normally be difficult to place. It’s truly a win-win.”

Applications are now open for drafting for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover through January 5, 2025; applications will open for submission on January 6 through 24 with late application open January 25 through June 27. Horses can be registered along with submitted applications, and horses must be registered by July 29 for the 2025 competition.

For more information about the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship, please visit the Makeover Scholarship page on the RRP website. For more information about applying to the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover, please visit the Want to Apply page on the RRP website. Eligible horses are indicated by icon in the RRP Horse Listings.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org