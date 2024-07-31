Lynn Palm to Present Discover Western Dressage Seminar at Dressage at Devon

A tradition at Devon, PA since 1975, Dressage at Devon has offered a unique blend of top competitors, horses, trainers and judges from across the continent and around the globe in one of the highest-rated international dressage competitions in the country. With something for competitors and spectators alike, this year Lynn Palm will add to the educational lineup with a presentation sponsored by Smartpak about one of the fastest growing areas of the equine world-Western Dressage.

On Thursday September 26 Palm will give the opportunity for newcomers to Western Dressage to learn the most basic and enthusiasts already involved with the sport the chance to explore nuances in training and competition presentation. Covering topics from riding tests with accuracy to showing correct gaits and movements within the levels, there is something for everyone. Following Palm’s presentation is the Masterclass with Brett Parbery where a western dressage rider joins the lineup.

Palm is excited to bring Western Dressage to another international arena. As a past presenter at the 2010 World Equestrian Games Equine Village and the 2017 FEI World Cup Dressage Showcase, she feels that “another international venue where Western Dressage can be shared among so many equestrians is a wonderful opportunity for the sport”.

To take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and purchase tickets for Discover Western Dressage with Lynn Palm, use this link https://bit.ly/4fuSet5. For more information about Dressage at Devon, visit www.dressageatdevon.org.

Doors open at 8:30 am in the Hope Scott Memorial Room for the seminar beginning at 9:00 am going through 11:30 am. After a short lunch break, the day’s activities resume from 1:30-3:00 followed by the Masterclass at 6:00 pm.

Dressage at Devon

For more than 40 years, Dressage at Devon (DAD) has brought top competitors, horses, trainers and judges from across the continent and around the globe together for one of the highest-rated international dressage competition. Festival Shops offer exclusive apparel, fine arts, antiques and collectibles, and food from burgers to full gourmet meals at charming outdoor cafes. Families enjoy the weekend atmosphere, where exhibitions are geared towards family fun. Sunday is family day, with young riders performing throughout the day. Dressage Explorers, a program created for kids, takes place on Sunday, and includes a stick horse competition, equine jeopardy, a selfie-scavenger hunt plus new activities every year. Dressage at Devon takes place at the Devon Horse Show Grounds, Route 30, in Devon, PA.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com

352.362.7847