Michigan Practitioner Selected for 2024 Good Works Grand Prize 

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) celebrates Dr. Hal Schott, professor of large animal clinical sciences at the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, as recipient of the grand prize 2024 Good Works for Horses Award, sponsored by Zoetis.

Dr. Schott is honored for his establishment and ongoing support of a program that provides free veterinary care to working equids in Mexico delivered primarily by veterinary students from Michigan State and two universities in Mexico. Dr. Schott was recognized Dec. 8 during the Opening Session at the AAEP’s 70th Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla. In conjunction, a $1,000 donation is being made by the AAEP to support Dr. Schott’s MSU working equid initiative.

From June through August 2024, the Good Works for Horses campaign spotlighted selfless acts of service performed by AAEP members that are having a positive effect on the equine community. Horse owners and organizations were encouraged to nominate AAEP members for monthly recognition. Three veterinarians were recognized each month in a Win-Place-Show order, and each month’s overall winner remained eligible for the grand prize.

Since inception of his annual Equine Welfare in Practice Clerkship in 2017—excluding 2021 and 2022 when it was not held due to COVID travel restrictions—46 fourth-year veterinary students from Michigan State and a similar number from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and Universidad Veracruzana have provided care to more than 4,700 working equids in Mexico.

The intense and immersive experience provides students with hands-on clinical skills to become day one-ready graduates while instilling confidence in their abilities, a spirit of volunteerism, and an awareness and appreciation of other cultures. Among those who have reaped the benefits of this opportunity is Dr. Kay Johnson, an intern at Equine Medical Center of Ocala and one of Dr. Schott’s nominators.

“It was an invaluable veterinary and cultural experience,” she said of her participation in the 2024 clerkship. “Dr. Schott’s heart of service and dedication to this program makes him and his team a perfect representation of the selfless attitude and volunteer spirit of equine veterinarians.”

Joining Dr. Schott, the Good Works honoree for June, as finalists for the Good Works grand prize were July recipient Dr. James Lewis, a member of Damascus Equine Associates in Mount Airy, Md.; and August winner Dr. Mindy Smith, owner of Iron Horse Equine in Elizabeth, Colo.

