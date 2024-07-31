Monty Roberts Seeking Interns for his Horse Adoption Program

July 31, 2024 Solvang, California: The Monty Roberts Mustang and Transition Horse Program at Flag Is Up Farms has been successfully training and placing horses in new homes and new careers. The training center is more active than ever, given that Monty Roberts, the world renowned horse trainer is home, masterfully coaching horses and riders alike to improve their skills in a beautiful partnership.

Monty has focused on producing happy horses and skilled trainers right from his training center. Since 1966 Flag Is Up Farms has always been free to visit and enjoy, with visitors from all over the world coming to observe the Join-Up® training methods and take a self-guided tour of the grounds.

Roberts and his daughter Debbie Loucks began a vision to improve the training element of the horses in transition to their next homes. Many adoption partners sought help with this barrier to adoption; horses are more easily adopted out if they have some re-training. The program is being run by the Monty Roberts International Learning Center (MRILC).

The Monty Roberts Transition Horse Internship Program (MRTHP) has successfully put several talented horsepersons (new to Monty’s concepts) through the basics of the methods. The Interns learn how the concepts apply to working with horses in transition. The interns assist Monty with ground-based training of the MRTHP horses to gain hands-on experience, join in the learning (for free) when there are classes, and one-on-one training time too. The ranch is located two hours north of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara county.

Roberts provides free on-site accommodation (private bedroom, shared bathroom and living areas). Internships can range from one to three months for qualified persons.



The MRILC school courses are the ideal setting to learn Monty’s core methods and how they can be used in everyday situations with horses in transition. Roberts extends the invitation to apply for the MRTHP internship program. Space is available for two interns at a time. Recently Monty has been interviewing and training riders for his Monty Roberts’ Mustang & Transition Horse Program (MRTHP) that launched on October 2020.

Research by the ASPCA indicates there are over 1.2 million homes that have both the perceived resources and desire to house an unwanted horse. This number greatly exceeds the approximately 200,000 unwanted horses living each year in the United States.



However, a lack of high-quality training for remedial issues and wild / feral horses is one of the most consistent, ongoing needs for horses in transition. A well-trained, safe and pleasant horse has a much higher adoption rate, lower length of stay in a shelter and a higher likelihood of staying safe for life.



And this is where the MRTHP comes in. By utilizing Monty Roberts’ world-renowned gentle and effective training techniques including Join-Up and his patented humane gentling pen, Monty and his team at the MRILC will gentle and start unbacked horses, work through remedial issues with others, and re-gain the trust and desensitize all of these horses to a variety of objects and stimuli – to make them safe and willing partners for their future owners.



For over 25 years the MRILC has been dedicated to promoting and teaching gentle, effective alternatives to violence and force during the starting and training of horses. And students visiting the MRILC will have an opportunity to work with the horses in the MRTHP program, learning the Monty Roberts methodology and how to practically apply it to working with horses.



Courses range from complete novice (including those with no prior horsemanship experience) to beginner and intermediate horse owners, all the way to advanced level (to qualify as an industry professional).



To learn more about upcoming courses, visit the MRILC calendar page or contact instructor@montyroberts.com.

