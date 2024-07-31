Powerful Video Feature “My NCHA: Michael Cooper’s Story” Premieres on YouTube, Highlighting the Remarkable Journey of a Cutting Horse Icon

[Fort Worth, TX]—The highly anticipated video “Michael Cooper’s Story” is now available on the NCHAFilms YouTube. This compelling feature offers an intimate look into the life and legacy of one of the cutting horse community’s most influential figures. It chronicles Michael Cooper’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a revered figure in the world of cutting horses.

Produced by Plugged in Creative with the partnership of the National Cutting Horse Association, “Michael Cooper’s Story” delves into the challenges and triumphs that have shaped Cooper’s career, providing an inspiring narrative about perseverance, passion, and dedication. This video captures Cooper’s profound impact on the sport and the legacy he has created through his unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Michael’s story is a testament to the power of passion and determination,” says NCHA Executive Director Jay Winborn. “Through this feature, we hope to inspire others by sharing his remarkable journey and the lessons he has learned along the way.”

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Michael Cooper, his family, and competitors, offering unique insights into the man behind the legend. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the hard work, resilience, and love for horses that have driven Cooper to the pinnacle of his profession.

The video has already garnered praise for its heartfelt storytelling and captivating visuals, resonating with audiences and critics alike. “Michael Cooper’s Story” is now available for streaming on YouTube, allowing viewers worldwide to experience this inspiring documentary.

For more information about “Michael Cooper’s Story” and to watch the film, please visit the official NCHAFilms YouTube page here .

Media Contact:

Jessica Gryder

Marketing Manager

National Cutting Horse Association

jgryder@nchacutting.com

817-244-6188 x 120