Hall of Fame Cowboy Phil Haugen Completes Road to the Horse 2025 Championship Competitor Lineup

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (August 21, 2024) — Road to the Horse has created a tradition of showcasing superior colt starters who exemplify the highest principles of colt starting. Each competitor brings their style of horsemanship to the event as they build a foundation in their own unique way. Just like an artist, their finished piece reflects their knowledge and passion, with no two creations the same. The Road to the Horse 2025 Championship Competitor lineup represents a diverse palette of colt starters from around the globe. Road to the Horse proudly welcomes first-time competitor Phil Haugen (United States) to the lineup. He joins past event World Champions Vicki Wilson (New Zealand) and Tik Maynard (Canada) as they battle for horsemanship’s most prestigious title on March 27-30 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

“I’m excited and honored to be chosen as one of the competitors for Road to the Horse 2025,” Haugen says. “I look forward to the challenge of building confidence through communication with a young horse in a setting that is going to be challenging for both me and my equine partner. At the end of the day, it’s all about the horse and the progress we make together. I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to this awesome event.”

Morris Equine Group President Tina Battock is excited to welcome the North Dakota-raised horseman to the Road to the Horse 2025 Championship Competitor lineup.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Phil Haugen to Road to the Horse,” Battock says. “An accomplished Hall of Fame Cowboy, Haugen will bring a training approach based on over 40 years of experience in and out of the competitive arena. The Championship Competitor lineup is diverse, but they are united by their love for the horse and their dedication to be the very best.”

Haugen is a professional horse trainer and horsemanship clinician born and raised in North Dakota and currently residing in Weatherford, Oklahoma. With more than 40 years of horse training experience, Haugen has become recognized as a valuable resource in foundational horse training and colt starting. As a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Gold Card member, former Circuit Finalist in multiple events, Linderman Award winner (1989) and North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame recipient (2021), Haugen has developed a unique training style based on his experiences in and out of the competitive arena. His philosophy of “Training Through Understanding” has produced more than $1 million in EquiStat earnings from performance horses that have been through his program. He is the host of the globally recognized podcast “Be Your Best Horsemanship” and connects with trainers worldwide through his clinics, events and online training programs. Learn more about Phil Haugen at PhilHaugenHorsemanship.com.

Wilson, Haugen and Maynard will be joined by the Wild Card Challenge Champion, allowing a total of four colt starters to compete for horsemanship’s most prominent title at Road to the Horse 2025. The Wild Card Challenge will kick off the event on Thursday, March 27, and conclude on Friday, March 28, 2025. This will allow the champion of the Wild Card the chance to step directly into a Championship Competitor position.

Road to the Horse 2025 tickets are available at RoadtotheHorse.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Wild Card Challenge competitors will be announced shortly. Follow Road to the Horse on Facebook or Instagram for the latest information.

About Road to the Horse

Founded in 2003, Road to the Horse strives to inspire people to reach a higher level of horsemanship and develop unity with a horse based on trust and not fear. We believe that through education and entertainment, we can change people’s ideas and create a better world for the horse. Road to the Horse competitions identify the superior colt starter who accumulates the highest score. Judging focuses on the competitor and the effectiveness of their horsemanship methodology to communicate, educate and build a partnership with their colt based on trust. Fans witness the entire journey, from colt selection to the final obstacle challenge. The event schedule and tickets are available at RoadtotheHorse.com.

About Morris Equine Group

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes business-to-business publication Western Lifestyle Retailer and EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is also home to the National Barrel Horse Association; the West Coast Barrel Racing Association; the first-ever Professional Bull Riders Team Series Champions, The Nashville Stampede; and the World Championship of Colt Starting, Road to the Horse.

