NATIONAL SNAFFLE BIT ASSOCIATION ELECTS 2025 LEADERSHIP

The National Snaffle Bit Association held its annual membership meeting and election of officers and directors on Tuesday, December 3, at Springhill Suites in Fort Worth, Texas.

Phil Harris, of State Road, North Carolina, was elected 2025 NSBA president. Phil is the second generation to be involved in his family’s business, Harris Leather and Silverworks, where he serves as co-owner and saddle maker. Phil, his wife Phyllis and sons Stanton and Preston all work at the shop and are often found on the road at major events. The Harris family has been a supporter and sponsor of NSBA from the association’s founding in 1983.

Phil brings to the NSBA board of directors not only the perspective of a businessman in the horse industry but also his leadership experience serving as a trustee at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, vice president and board member of Federal Financial Services and community board member of Yadkin Bank.

He is joined by officers:

President-Elect: Michael Tidwell, Cartersville, Georgia

First Vice President: Richard Carr, Bremen, Indiana

Second Vice President and Secretary: Laina Banks, Schulenburg, Texas

Treasurer: Denton DeBuhr, Eldora, Iowa

Immediate Past President: Kevin Dukes, of Weatherford, Texas.

Serving as NSBA directors are:

Cole Baker, Dunnellon, Florida

Christa Baldwin, Stanton, Michigan

Lori Bucholz, Waterloo, Iowa

Patty Campbell, Whitesboro, Texas

Adam Daurio, Parker, Colorado

Nancy Ditty, Ocala, Florida

Mike Hachtel, Collinsville, Texas

Megan Hunt, Byhalia, Mississippi

Chris Jones, Reelsville, Indiana

Julie Marweg, DePere, Wisconsin

Kelly McDowall, Franktown, Colorado.

Welcomes these individuals into leadership roles in the coming year. Learn more about the officers and directors in the January/February 2025 issue of The Way To Go.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc. – 120 Mesa St., Weatherford, TX 76086 – Phone: (847)-623-6722

Media Contact:

Connie Lechleitner

Executive Editor | ABC | APR

National Snaffle Bit Association

thewaytogo@nsba.com