2025 Thoroughbred Makeover Rulebook Now Available

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that the rulebook for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, is now available at the organization’s website, theRRP.org. Revisions to rules are indicated in red and clarifications are indicated in blue.

December 1 marked the first day that horses could begin retraining for the 2025 competition, other than 15 allowable rides intended for trial purposes. While some trainers intending to apply for and compete in the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover may have jumped right into training already, others will not yet have acquired their horses; horses may be acquired and registered for the competition through the end of July.

Applications for interested participants open for review and drafting at theRRP.org on December 16, and will open for submission on January 6, 2025. The application period closes on January 24 at 5:00 PM EST; late applications can be submitted after this time through June 27.

The 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium will take place on October 8-11, 2025 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. A free webinar presentation about the application process will take place for any interested individuals via the RRP’s Facebook page on Thursday, December 19 at 7:00 PM EST.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is the banner event of the RRP and is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in the world for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares. Awarding over $100,000 in prize money, the Thoroughbred Makeover welcomes hundreds of horses and their trainers to the Kentucky Horse Park each October to compete across ten riding sports, demonstrating the versatility, trainability and athleticism of the ex-racehorse and inspiring the transition of thousands more.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

