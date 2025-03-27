NCHA ANNOUNCES $500,000 IN ADDED MONEY FOR 2025 NCHA GREAT AMERICAN INSURANCE GROUP SUMMER CUTTING SPECTACULAR

FORT WORTH, TX – The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is excited to announce $500,000 in added money to be included in the payout for the 2025 NCHA Great American Insurance Group Summer Cutting Spectacular, bringing even more prestige and reward to one of the sport’s premier events.

This significant boost underscores the NCHA’s commitment to enhancing the competitor experience and increasing the value of participation. With the added money, the total payout for the Summer Cutting Spectacular will reach record-breaking levels, making it one of the most lucrative shows of the season.

“The NCHA is dedicated to creating more opportunities and greater rewards for our competitors,” said Jay Winborn, NCHA Executive Director. “This payout increase reflects our ongoing effort to elevate the sport of cutting and continue growing the industry for both seasoned professionals and emerging talent.”

The 2025 NCHA Great American Insurance Group Summer Cutting Spectacular will be held July 12 – August 2 at the historic John Justin Arena (part of the Will Rogers Memorial Complex) in Fort Worth, Texas. The event will once again feature the NCHA Derby, where 4-year-old horses will compete for some of the largest purses in the industry, as well as the NCHA Classic Challenge for 5- and 6-year-olds.

This increase in prize money is part of the NCHA’s broader initiative to strengthen its events, attract more participants, and boost the overall impact of the sport.

