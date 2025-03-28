Place Your Bid for the NRHyA 2025 Buy-A-Pro Auction

Have you been a fan of reining and want to give it a spin for yourself? The 2025 National Reining Horse Youth Association Buy-A-Pro Auction begins on March 26 and offers an entry point into the reining community for those who have wanted to participate or improve their existing skills. The auction offers buyers a chance to purchase a two-lesson package with NRHA Professionals from across the United States, all while benefiting the National Reining Horse Youth Association. This year, the auction runs through 12 p.m. CST on April 9.

From fans to those with reining experience, everyone can benefit from the elite list of NRHA Professionals, including NRHA Hall of Famers, NRHA Futurity Champions, NRHA Million Dollar Riders, stars from The Last Cowboy, NRHA World Champions, NRHA Horsemen and Women of the Year, expert non pro coaches, and other proven professionals.

A winning bid grants riders an opportunity to visit their chosen professional’s facility and refine their riding skills and their horse’s training or, in some cases, try reining for the first time on a horse provided by the professional. From beginners to experienced riders, everyone can benefit from these private training packages.

Each of the participating NRHA Professionals donates two training sessions per package, and 15 percent of the proceeds benefit their designated NRHA affiliate. The remaining funds are allocated directly to NRHyA to provide scholarships and other opportunities for young reiners.

Along with making reining accessible, the auction has created life-long bonds, allowed people to purchase their first reining horse, and more.

This fundraiser has generated significant funding to support NRHyA, a program funded through the Reining Horse Foundation (RHF), the charitable arm of the NRHA. With the volunteer leaders of the RHF board helping secure NRHA Professionals, there are more participants than there have been since 2022. With professionals located all over the country, there are options to best suit each buyer’s needs. Before bidding, be sure to check if your selected professional offers the amenities you need, such as lesson horses, stalls, or RV hookups.

To view the NRHA Professionals available and to place your bids today, visit auctions.nrha.com.

