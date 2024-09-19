FORT WORTH—The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is excited to announce the 2024 NCHA Circuit Championships, which will take place between October and November.
These local circuit championships are a finale show that celebrates the weekend cutter. Thirteen of the NCHA circuits will host a spectacular championship show where cutters compete to earn double points, top-notch prizes and added money. Attending your local circuit championship show is an important component when qualifying for the National Circuit Championship show and calculating circuit year-end standings.
NCHA Circuit Championships:
Date: Circuit: Host:
Sept. 24-29 Aurora Circuit Canadian CHA
Oct. 5-6 Redwood Circuit Nevada RC & CHA & Gold Country CHA
Oct. 9-12 Pioneer Circuit Oregon CHA
Oct. 11-13 Alamo Circuit Bluebonnet CHA
Oct. 11-13 Sunshine Circuit The Carolinas CHA
Oct. 18-20 Appalachian Circuit Pennsylvania CHA
Oct. 18-20 Oiler Circuit Big Country CHA
Oct. 19-20 Heartland Circuit Beef Empire CHA & Platte Valley Cutters
Oct. 26-27 Upper Midwest Circuit South Dakota CHA
Oct. 23-27 Cactus Circuit Southwest Cuttings
Nov. 1-2 Ozark Circuit Ozark Mountain CHA
Nov. 1-3 Cotton Circuit Southern Cutting Horse Futurity
Nov. 1-3 Great Lakes Circuit Kentucky CHA
Nov. 7-10 Red River Circuit PK Cutters
*Big Sky Circuit Championships have already occurred (Sept. 4-7).
Whether you’re a cutting horse enthusiast, looking for a family-friendly outing, or simply in search of a unique way to spend your day, the NCHA Circuit Championships are the place to be. Be sure to mark your calendars; it’s an experience you won’t want to miss! Cutting horses and their competitors have been seen recently on the social media pages of Vogue, Page Six, Harpers Bazaar, and more for the community aspects and excitement that the ever-growing sport is displaying.
For 2024 Circuit Championship Rules go to https://nchacutting.com/ncha-shows/circuit-program/circuit-finals
For more information visit nchacutting.com
