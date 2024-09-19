FORT WORTH—The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is excited to announce the 2024 NCHA Circuit Championships, which will take place between October and November.

These local circuit championships are a finale show that celebrates the weekend cutter. Thirteen of the NCHA circuits will host a spectacular championship show where cutters compete to earn double points, top-notch prizes and added money. Attending your local circuit championship show is an important component when qualifying for the National Circuit Championship show and calculating circuit year-end standings.

NCHA Circuit Championships:

Date: Circuit: Host:

Sept. 24-29 Aurora Circuit Canadian CHA

Oct. 5-6 Redwood Circuit Nevada RC & CHA & Gold Country CHA

Oct. 9-12 Pioneer Circuit Oregon CHA

Oct. 11-13 Alamo Circuit Bluebonnet CHA

Oct. 11-13 Sunshine Circuit The Carolinas CHA

Oct. 18-20 Appalachian Circuit Pennsylvania CHA

Oct. 18-20 Oiler Circuit Big Country CHA

Oct. 19-20 Heartland Circuit Beef Empire CHA & Platte Valley Cutters

Oct. 26-27 Upper Midwest Circuit South Dakota CHA

Oct. 23-27 Cactus Circuit Southwest Cuttings

Nov. 1-2 Ozark Circuit Ozark Mountain CHA

Nov. 1-3 Cotton Circuit Southern Cutting Horse Futurity

Nov. 1-3 Great Lakes Circuit Kentucky CHA

Nov. 7-10 Red River Circuit PK Cutters

*Big Sky Circuit Championships have already occurred (Sept. 4-7).

Whether you’re a cutting horse enthusiast, looking for a family-friendly outing, or simply in search of a unique way to spend your day, the NCHA Circuit Championships are the place to be. Be sure to mark your calendars; it’s an experience you won’t want to miss! Cutting horses and their competitors have been seen recently on the social media pages of Vogue, Page Six, Harpers Bazaar, and more for the community aspects and excitement that the ever-growing sport is displaying.

For 2024 Circuit Championship Rules go to https://nchacutting.com/ncha-shows/circuit-program/circuit-finals

For more information visit nchacutting.com

###

