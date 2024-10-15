Newly Released on Audible: Geoff Teall on Riding Hunters, Jumpers and Equitation.

The how-to guide to develop a winning style is now available to listen to as an audiobook, narrated by author Geoff Teall.

Discover how to increase the effectiveness of the time you spend in the saddle, whether you are a beginning hunt seat rider or a seasoned competitor. Geoff Teall―noted judge, trainer, and clinician―helps you put together an unbeatable package, including:

Setting riding goals.

Finding the right horse and instructor.

Developing confidence and facing your fears.

Dressing for success in and out of the show ring.

Geoff then demystifies the jumping course, showing you how even the most challenging, demanding patterns can be simplified and easily practiced at home. You’ll discover the secrets of:

Walking any course.

Seeing distances.

Single jumps and straight lines.

Jumping from a turn.

Angled jumps and end jumps.

Combinations, in-and-outs, and more!

Whether the first step on the road to a medal, or a tool to revitalize an experienced rider’s passion for the sport, Geoff Teall on Riding Hunters, Jumpers and Equitation will help put the pieces together for that perfect, polished round.

To listen now, click here. Free review “copies” codes are available by request, please email editor@theplaidhorse.com if you would like one.

About: Geoff Teall is a top trainer and USEF large “R” judge. Geoff has been involved in the horse industry for over 40 years and has trained hunter winners at every top show in the country as well as equitation winners at nearly every top national finals. Geoff has also trained several jumper riders from the start of their jumper careers to their first Grand Prix wins.

Geoff has served as the National Vice President of the USHJA and has served on both the Board Of Directors of the USHJA and the USHJA Foundation as well as the USHJA Executive Committee. He was chairman of the USHJA Equitation Task Force, and Chairman of the USEF National Hunter Committee. He has served on the USHJA Hunter Working Group, the USEF Drugs and Medication Committee and the USEF Horse Welfare Task Force.

