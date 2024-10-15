The Humane Society of the United States renews push to protect Tennessee walking horses from soring

WASHINGTON (Oct. 15, 2024)—For over a decade, the Humane Society of the United States has pushed for stronger enforcement of the Horse Protection Act, urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to close gaps in its oversight that have perpetuated horse soring, an illegal practice that forces Tennessee walking horses and related breeds to perform the exaggerated “Big Lick” gait. In April 2024, the USDA finalized a long-awaited rule to eliminate the failed system of industry self-policing and the use of devices integral to soring. However, the management of the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration has filed a federal lawsuit to block the rule’s implementation. This lawsuit threatens to delay or derail that critical rule, which should take effect in February 2025.

The HSUS is not only seeking to participate in the legal defense of the rule but is also calling for the immediate passage of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act. This federal legislation would codify and make permanent the reforms in the USDA’s final rule and further strengthen protections for horses by increasing penalties for violators. Despite broad bipartisan support and previous passage twice in the House of Representatives, the PAST Act has been repeatedly blocked by a small group of legislators doing the bidding of horse sorers.

“For far too long, a handful of federal legislators representing some areas of Tennessee and Kentucky have blocked protections for these horses despite overwhelming bipartisan support from the public and Congress,” said Gillian Lyons, director of regulatory affairs for the Humane Society Legislative Fund. “This investigation provides incontrovertible evidence that the prompt implementation of the USDA rule and enactment of the Prevent all Soring Tactics (PAST) Act to codify and strengthen the rule are urgently needed to protect thousands of horses from the torment of soring, as Congress intended when it passed the Horse Protection Act over a half century ago.”

Concerned citizens are urged to contact their members of Congress now, to let them know of their outrage at the cruel soring of horses and encourage them to do all they can to pass the PAST Act.

Learn more about this story in our blog.

Downloads:

– Read the investigation report

– Watch the investigation video

﻿PHOTOS/B-ROLL AVAILABLE: Media may download these visuals by using the following login information:

Username: TNWalkingHorse1024

Password: ZxrHy#a9!UPV!

#

About the Humane Society of the United States:

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the Humane Society of the United States takes on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. Through our rescue, response and sanctuary work, as well as other direct services, we help thousands of animals in need every year. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: a humane society.

Learn more about our work at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block’s blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on X, formerly known as Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.

About Humane Society Legislative Fund:

Humane Society Legislative Fund works to pass animal protection laws at the state and federal level, to educate the public about animal protection issues and support humane candidates for office. Formed in 2004, HSLF is incorporated under section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code as a separate lobbying affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States.

Visit us on the web at hslf.org, read our blog at hslf.org/blog and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/humanelegislation and on X, formerly known as Twitter @HSLegFund.

Media Contact:

Carson Baer

cbaer@humanesociety.org