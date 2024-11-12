Nikki’s Notes: An Invitation From Horse in a Kilt Media – A PR/Marketing Holiday Special

Nikki Alvin-Smith is pleased to announce the 2024 Holiday Special from her company Horse in a Kilt Media.

You are cordially invited to come and revel in the abundance of professionally crafted content and wordsmith wizardry always available and to enjoy a special holiday discount bonus if you sign up before the end of the 2024, plus you can avoid the rate increase in 2025.

The Horse in a Kilt Media signature menu item offerings have been extended and there is plenty you can be cooking up in your marketing to get your sales force on point and get on track to banking the biggest of black numbers.

“The advent of the everchanging AI means an intelligent approach to its use and sometimes its avoidance has to be carefully manipulated if you want to keep your brand optimized relevance-wise in today’s marketplace. Kids in Finland are learning to tell the difference between AI and natural (human) intelligence materials in Kindergarten. What do you know about it? AI is here to stay and its increasing presence is a given. So don’t bury your head – get ahead.

The generic assimilation of information that pops up under AI banners will become increasingly less significant in sales conversion, as it becomes omnipresent. But the ability of AI as a force in targeting and setting suggested marketing agendas for content is a giant hopper that will require feeding with original and unique material.

Data driven, well-targeted content is expected to become ever more essential to build the bottom line. And the quality and identity of that content will manifest itself through some level of assimilation with AI that is led by human “thought leadership”.

Thought leadership is as always, critical in building trust in the brand. As many of you know, equine and equestrian is my niche in the PR/Marketing and content arena as both a specialist and strategist. With my background of success at advanced level of equestrian competition and performance horse breeding, organic forage production, retail and wholesale sales, marketing and distribution, and even tack and equipment design and new product launch, there is much under my hat.

All types of branding are gaining traction in importance. Even personal branding from the C-suite leaders is becoming an increasing need for companies that want to stay ahead of the competition. As the difference between PR and Marketing plays continues to become less discernible, brands need to offer values that align with the global narrative and convey the company’s unique abilities as well as show consistency in messaging across all business aspects. My unique experience living and working on both sides of the pond (including much international travel) brings to life not just what is already here, but what is likely coming and how to employ innovative approaches that make sense for both today and for tomorrow. Flexibility is key to maintaining the advantage in the marketplace.

Each year our contract list fills fast with both renewing and new clientele at Horse in a Kilt Media {HIAK}. You can always trust that no two business clients will ever be taken on board at the same time if their businesses conflict in the marketplace. I am a big believer in loyalty and integrity when it comes to who is on the HIAK client list and what products or services we help promote and grow.

It’s true that success begets success. Perhaps that is partially why HIAK enjoys a roster of renewing clientele year after year. Of course there is always some attrition on the roster as businesses sell and owners move on. Building sales for a financially rewarding exit strategy is one of the many avenues we excel at executing for our clients.

One thing for sure, when you take the time and the trouble to really know your client’s product line or service, etiquette and cornerstones, the ability to work a certain level of magic exists. Be proactive and find out what your options are – I’m here to share.”

Please visit Nikki Alvin-Smith, Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., to learn more about Nikki's stable full of marketing skills as an artful content writer, equestrian blogger, columnist, and marketing specialist and strategist. As a British/American professional Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician she brings a unique experience/angles and thought leadership/authority to her wordsmith wizardry.

About Nikki:

Internationally published writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 250 different magazine titles. Her clients include do/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

