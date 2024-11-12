19TH ANNUAL BLACK AND WHITE SPIDER AWARDS HONORS DIANA DE ROSA PHOTOGRAPHER AND EQUUS TELEVISION WORLDWIDE CORRESPONDENT FOR PHOTO TAKEN AT EQUITANA IN ESSEN GERMANY 

NEW YORK-November 9, 2024 – Professional photographer and Worldwide Correspondent for the EQUUS Television Network, Diana De Rosa of the United States of America was presented with the 19th Annual Black and White Spider Awards Nominee title in the category of People at a prestigious Nomination & Winners Photoshow streamed Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The live online gala was attended by industry leaders and the photography community from around the globe who logged on to watch the climax of the world’s premier event for black and white photography. 19th Annual Jury members included captains of the industry from San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Flatland Gallery, Amsterdam; Pace Galley, Berlin; Ogilvy, New York; Financial Times, London; Alexander McQueen, London; The ArtFactory Club, Vienna; Dallas Contemporary; Kunsthaus Lempertz Auctions, Cologne; Portuguese Center of Photography; Jason McCoy Gallery, New York; Estee Lauder, London; DDB Canada; V Magazine, New York; Tori Fujii Creative Tokyo; Silvan Faessler Fine Art, Switzerland; Goldsmiths, University of London; Each Modern Gallery, Taipei; Galerie Eigen + Art, Leipzig/Berlin; Galleria Valeria Bella, Milan; David Clarke, London; Chiara Badinella, Art Advisory and Appraisals, Milan; Paola Anselmi Contemporary Art, Perth; Grey Group, New York; CHEP Network, Sydney; Nuud.Berlin Gallery, Berlin; Utah Museum Of Fine Arts; Ammann Gallery, Cologne; MUDEC, Museo Delle Culture di Milano, Milan; and Galerie Bugada Cargnel in Paris who honored Spider Fellows with 462 coveted title awards and 655 nominees in 33 categories.

“I was honored and delighted to be part of the jury for this year’s Black & White Spider Awards alongside so many great minds. The photographic excellence of the submitted works was impressive which made the selection process harder than I had imagined. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!” Commented Elisabeth Ajtay, Specialist, Photographs – Kunsthaus Lempertz Auctions, Cologne.

“A great award, I’m impressed with the quality of the works. It’s always a pleasure to be part of the Jury.” Added Chiara Badinella, Art Advisor and Appraiser, Milan

“I have been impressed by the overall quality of work and that the amateur section has been a discovery of fresh and exciting approaches to photography.” Added Astrid Hamm of Galerie EIGEN + ART Berlin.

“It’s an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 6,031 entries from 66 countries we received this year” said Basil O’Brien, the awards Creative Director. “Diana De Rosa’s, The Freedom of Flying High – Read It In Their Eyes,” taken at Equitana in Essen, Germany, is an exceptional image entered in the People category, represents black and white photography at its finest, and we’re pleased to present her with the title of Nominee.”

BLACK AND WHITE SPIDER AWARDS is the leading international award honoring excellence in black and white photography. This celebrated event shines a spotlight on the best professional and amateur photographers worldwide and honors the finest images with the highest achievements in black and white photography. www.thespiderawards.com

Contact: Diana De Rosa, Telephone: 516-848-4867, Email: dderosa1@optonline.net, Website: www.dianaderosa.com

