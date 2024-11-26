NSBA PROGRAM ENROLLMENTS DUE DECEMBER 15

Now is the time to enroll your 2024 foal in NSBA’s Incentive Fund, Breeders Championship

Futurity and Color Breeders Championship Futurity. Initial enrollments are due on December 15.

NSBA breeding programs continue to be the highest paying incentive funds in their respective areas of the show horse industry. The Incentive fund has paid out more than $1.5 million and the Breeders Championship Futurities more than six million dollars since their inception.

NSBA programs continue to provide incentive for breeders, owners, and exhibitors alike. You can even reap the benefits of enrollment if you don’t plan to own your foal when it begins its show career. Foal nominators will receive a portion of the earnings of the enrolled foal for the life of the program as long as they remain a current member of NSBA.

Fees increase after December 15 and again after May 15 of the foal’s yearling year, so NSBA members will want to act while they can enroll most cost efficiently.

ABOUT NSBA’S INCENTIVE FUND PROGRAM

Foal nominators share in the earnings when an enrolled horse shows and earns points through NSBA’s Dual-Approved and Special Event classes throughout the horse’s entire show career. Incentive Fund horses shown in NSBA Dual-Approved and Special Events Open and Amateur (excluding Green and Novice) classes accumulate points that become a dollar value that is paid annually through the Incentive Fund. The purse is paid out on points by participating IF enrolled horses, with 80 percent paid to the horse owner, ten percent to the horse nominator and ten percent to the stallion owner.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE

To determine if your foal is eligible for the IF program, please visit nsba.com/if and download the Nominated Stallions list. Each stallion participating in the Incentive Fund program is listed alphabetically along with the years of participation. To enroll a foal in the NSBA Incentive Fund program, the foal’s sire must sell in the Stallion Service Auction the year the foal is born. In 2023, NSBA’s Incentive Fund paid a total of $120,043.30 to NSBA members, with earnings of $24.73 per point paid out.

BREEDERS CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURITY AND COLOR BREEDERS CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURITY

The National Snaffle Bit Association awards more than $450,000 annually to horses shown in Breeders Championship Futurity and Color Breeders Championship Futurity classes that are held during the NSBA World Championship Show each August. Horse owners, foal nominators and stallion owners share in the earnings won by horses that show and place in BCF and Color

BCF classes during the NSBA World Championship Show. Horse owners receive 70 percent of the earnings, foal nominators receive ten percent of the earnings and stallion owners receive 20 percent of the earnings won in these classes. Since the inception of the BCF and Color BCF programs, NSBA has paid out more than $6 million dollars to NSBA members. And it all starts with a nomination to the program.

BCF/COLOR BCF ELIGIBILITY

To make their foals eligible for the Breeders Championship Futurity and/or Color Breeders Championship Futurity, stallion owners pay an annual nomination fee for their stallions which make all foals born that year eligible to enroll in the BCF and/or Color BCF. To determine if your foal is eligible for the BCF, please visit nsba.com/bcf and download the Nominated Stallions list. Each stallion participating in the program is listed alphabetically along with the years of participation.

A list of Color BCF enrolled stallions is available by going to nsba.com/color-bcf and download the Nominated Stallions list. Each stallion participating in the Color BCF program is listed alphabetically along with the years of participation. Enrolled horses can compete in classes from Yearling Longe Line to Hunter Under Saddle, Western Pleasure, Trail and Western Riding in both Open and Non-Pro divisions that are further divided by rider’s earnings. Classes are offered through a horse’s six year old year. In 2024, the BCF and Color BCF programs paid a total of

$514,102.97.

RANCH BREEDERS CHAMPIONSHIP FUTURITY

Enrollment is now open for NSBA’s new Ranch Breeders Championship Futurity. To be eligible to participate in the Ranch Breeders Championship Futurity program, the horse’s sire must be nominated to the Ranch BCF program for the offspring’s yearling year. Eligible horses born in 2023 or later can be enrolled at any time beginning as yearlings through their three-year-old year. NSBA is starting to receive stallion nominations to the Ranch BCF program, so keep checking back if you don’t find your stallion on the eligibility list.

For 2025 only, stallion nominations will make foals born in 2023 and 2024 eligible for enrollment. Beginning in 2026, stallion nominations will only make 2025 foals eligible for enrollment.

The Ranch Breeders Championship Futurity will debut at the 2026 NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity. The program will begin its inaugural year with a Three-Year-Old Open Ranch Riding class and expand its slate of classes each year as the program matures. A total of 11 classes will be offered during the Ranch Breeders Championship Futurity once fully established in 2028. To learn more about the Ranch BCF program, please visit nsba.com/ranch-bcf.

YEARLING SALE ELIGIBLE

BCF- and Color BCF-nominated foals also become eligible to be consigned to the NSBA Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale. Graduates of the sale are eligible for an additional purse generated from the sale that is divided equally between graduates who show as two year olds or three year olds. Owners of the sale graduates must designate a BCF class in which to participate, and then must place in the top ten to earn a portion of the sale graduate purse.

The 2024 NSBA Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale was the 12th annual sale, which is held during the NSBA World Championship Show. Sale graduates have now earned nearly $1.7 million dollars since the sale’s inception, which is in addition to the BCF and Color BCF earnings these graduates earned in their respective classes.

HOW TO ENROLL

Members can enroll foals into any of the programs offered by NSBA online through the NSBA website or by downloading the enrollment form. Go to nsba.com/if, nsba.com/bcf or nsba.com/color-bcf, or nsba.com/ranch-bcf. To enroll a foal online, choose the “Online Foal Enrollment” area and choose “Weanling Enrollment.” You will be prompted through the enrollment process.

To download the weanling enrollment form, choose “Enroll A Foal” under either the BCF, Color BCF, Ranch BCF or Incentive Fund sections, and then choose PDF forms. The same form can be used for the Incentive Fund, Breeders Championship Futurity and/or Color Breeders Championship Futurity.

To learn more about the enrollment process or to receive answers to any questions about foal enrollment in the Incentive Fund, Breeders Championship Futurity, the Color Breeders Championship Futurity or Ranch Breeders Championship Futurity, please contact Sue Ellen Kaven in the NSBA office at (847) 625-6594.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc. – 120 Mesa St., Weatherford, TX 76086 – Phone: (847)-623-6722

##

[Reprinting all or part of this news release is permitted, so long as credit is given to the National Snaffle Bit Association and a link provided back to nsba.com.]



Media Contact:

Connie Lechleitner

thewaytogo@nsba.com