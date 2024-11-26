New Series Alert: Horse & Country Introduces Thunderbird Life, Watch Season Two of Riding With the Reddens, Plus Catch Live Action

November 26, 2024 – Lexington, KY – Horse & Country (H&C), the leading international equestrian sports media network, closes out the year with content for every equestrian sport fan, including the debut of an exciting new four-part series, Thunderbird Life, on Friday, November 29, 2024. November also brings the conclusion of season 2 of Riding With the Reddens, while in December, H&C members will have the chance to watch live streaming from two of the most prestigious events in Europe: the London International Horse Show and CHI Geneva.

Thunderbird Life is a compelling lifestyle series that takes viewers behind the scenes at one of North America’s leading equestrian venues, Thunderbird Show Park, located in Langley, British Columbia. In this slice-of-life show produced by Jenny Rudall, viewers find out what top international riders such as Canadian Olympian Tiffany Foster think of competing at Thunderbird, revel in the excitement of a show jumping Grand Prix day, experience sporting highs, and dive into the glamorous world of hunters.

Thunderbird Life complements H&C’s extensive 2024 live competition coverage from the prestigious venue. Viewers will meet President and CEO Chris Pack and other key personalities who make the events at Thunderbird so special. Thunderbird is a boutique, family-owned venue that has been a staple on the Canadian West Coast equestrian scene for more than 50 years. New episodes of the show will air every Friday.

“My hope is that the viewers get a glimpse of behind the scenes to see what some of our managers do to make sure the events are a success and how we like to mix in a lot of fun while doing our jobs,” said Pack.

“Horse & Country are amazing to work with — from the technical streaming side of things to the vision of the series and beyond, they are innovative and fun,” he added.

The second season of the popular docudrama Riding With the Reddens is also now available to watch on H&C. Follow cousins Abby and Emma’s eventing journey, with the addition of Annie Bennett this season. Share the trials and tribulations of their eventing competition ambitions as they attempt to qualify for and compete at the United States Eventing Association (USEA) American Eventing Championships (AEC). They also get to know a new horse, learn the value of perseverance and resilience,and find out the importance of carefully reading the rulebook.

Plus, this holiday season, watch live coverage of CHI Geneva, one of the world’s most famous show jumping events. It takes place December 12-15, and includes the Rolex Grand Prix, part of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping. Don’t miss live action from the London International Horse Show, December 18-22, featuring festive fun classes as well as top international jumping.

Viewers can catch the action — both live and on demand — on any H&C+ livestreaming platform, including online or with H&C’s mobile apps, as well as on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Fubo, and Amazon Fire. There are multiple ways to watch H&C content, including on the channel or online.

H&C+ members get access to more than 1,800 hours of equestrian programming featuring content from all disciplines, masterclasses and training series, barn tours, rider profiles, and documentaries. Full details on how to join can be found at horseandcountry.tv/select-plan.

