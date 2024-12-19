United States Pony Clubs Announces Safety UpdatesRelated to Helmets, Stirrups, and Body Protection Vests

December 19, 2024 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) announced changes to its safety policies and tack allowances that involve helmets, body protection vests, and stirrups. These changes affect all USPC participating members and members participating in a Pony Club event from another organization, such as during an international exchange. The following changes go into effect January 1, 2025:

Stirrup Changes: The most significant change for riders was the banning of peacock stirrups, also known as hook-and-loop stirrups, after firsthand reports were brought to the attention of the USPC Safety Committee of injuries caused to riders who were using peacock stirrups. Peacock stirrups feature a rubber band and a hook-and-loop design. They were originally designed to release if a rider fell so that they wouldn’t get their foot caught in the stirrup.

There is a history of riders who have gotten caught on the upward-pointing hook on peacock stirrups while sliding down the saddle during a dismount. In some instances, clothing has been torn, as well as skin, causing horrific injuries to the rider, some that required surgery or resulted in permanent injury.

Riders looking for safer stirrup options should look for the closed-branch, bow-shaped stirrups; the bent-arm, forward-facing stirrups; or those with a safe side or breakaway release mechanism. The United States Pony Clubs does not endorse or promote any specific products or type of alternative stirrup.

Body Protection Vest Changes: Prior to the changes, USPC members were required to wear a properly fitted equestrian body protection vest when jumping cross-country or solid obstacles during any activity sponsored by USPC, its regions, registered clubs, or riding center programs. The recent changes to USPC Policy 0830, titled Safety Requirements for Body Protection Vests, added the following certifications as a requirement for body protection vests used by USPC members:

ASTM F1937-04

EN 13158:2018 BETA Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3

This addition of the above certifications means riders will need to look for products with these certifications when participating in a USPC event during cross-country or jumping solid obstacles.

Helmet Changes: Prior to the changes to USPC Policy 0810, titled Safety Requirements for Helmets, properly fitted and securely fastened helmets were required by USPC members at any mounted activity (except vaulting) and during some unmounted activities, as specified by the USPC rulebooks and handbooks, and helmets had to meet certain certifications and standards established by specific safety bodies. The changes to the policy added dates related to certain certifications and added a few new certifications. Now USPC members should ensure their helmet has one of the following certifications to be in line with the updated Policy 0810:

ASTM F1163-15 or ASTM F1163-23 with SEI Mark (North America) (required for

USEF competitions)

SNELL Memorial Foundation E2021

PAS 015-2011 with BSI Kitemark (United Kingdom)

AS/NZS 3838 with SAI Global Mark (Australia and New Zealand)

VG1 01.040 2014-12 BSI Kitemark and/or IC Mark (European)

EN 1384 BSI Kitemark and/or IC Mark (European)



These policy updates and safety changes come after modifications were proposed by the USPC Safety Committee to the USPC Board of Governors, who approved the changes at the October 2024 Board meeting. The USPC Safety Handbook has been updated and will be available in January online for members for free and for sale at the USPC Convention and on ShopPonyClub.org.

“Since its founding, the United States Pony Clubs has led the equestrian community in promoting safety in relation to horse care and riding,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “These changes continue our dedication to creating the safest environment possible for all those participating at our events.”

“USPC is committed to providing the safest experience for our members and their mounts,” said USPC Safety Committee Chair SueAnn McClelland “Prior to every mounted meeting, each member must have a pre-ride inspection, or safety check, as described in Appendix C of the USPC Safety Handbook.”

USPC has a long history of raising awareness for the usage of riding helmets, and their related certifications, and working to improve safety requirements within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.ponyclub.org/safety.



About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org

