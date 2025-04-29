Preakness 150 Party, presented by The Hideaway, and Puzzle Party, presented by the  New York State Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund, highlight Preakness Day on May 17 at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will celebrate the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17 with a pair of special events at the Museum. Kicking things off will be a family-friendly Preakness Puzzle Party, presented by the New York State Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is free for children and their chaperones. The racing action from Pimlico will take center stage at the Museum’s Preakness Party, presented by The Hideaway, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the party include food and beverage and a live airing of the second leg of the Triple Crown in the Hall of Fame. Preakness Party tickets are $25 and can be purchased here: Preakness Party tickets.

Preakness Stakes Puzzle Party, presented by the New York State Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund

The Museum’s education department will play host to a Preakness Puzzle Party for kids in the HorsePlay! Gallery, where one of our educators will be on hand to talk about all things Preakness Stakes while also helping put together equine-themed puzzles. There will be puzzles for all age groups as well as DIY puzzles that kids can design and take home with them. The event is free to attend for children and their chaperones. For more information about the New York State Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund, visit: Homepage | New York State Thoroughbred Breeding & Development Fund Corporation

The Preakness 150 Party, presented by The Hideaway

Celebrate the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes at the Museum! We are bringing the Preakness infield vibe to Saratoga Springs with a fun and festive event featuring backyard games, music, food and beverage, and a live airing of the Preakness Stakes in the Hall of Fame. For more information about The Hideaway, visit: Dinner Restaurant, Event Venue | Saratoga Springs, NY | The Hideaway

Schedule of Events

Time: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Live airing of the Preakness Stakes in the Hall of Fame

Food and beverage included (two drink tickets included, as well as a cash bar)

Raffle

And more!

FAQs

Tickets: $25

NOTE: All online ticket sales are active until May 17 at 3 p.m., or until the event reaches capacity.

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

Yes. This is an age 21-plus event. IDs will be checked at the door and are required.



What are my parking options getting to the event?

The Museum parking lot and street parking.



Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?

twarrens@racingmuseum.net or (518) 584-0400 ext. 112

Where is this event located?

Preakness Party is at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, 191 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY



Is my ticket refundable?

No, please note all sales are final and ticket purchases are non-refundable.

