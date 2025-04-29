Go Behind the Scenes of Amelia Newcomb Dressage, Be A Maker School & Horse Grooms: Meet the Teams & Hear the Stories

April 29, 2025 – Will Rogers famously said, “A man only learns in two ways, one by reading, and the other by association with smarter people.”

With that in mind, Denise Alvarez, host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast, spent the past few weeks highlighting the stories of equestrian entrepreneurs across disciplines.

The goal? Provide practical yet strategic learning opportunities so fellow equestrian entrepreneurs can uplevel their businesses.

From a dressage competitor with a thriving online training program to a school for Western gear makers to a community serving grooms, the population served may differ but the heart of each business is the same: to serve their audience well.

Meet the teams and founders, hear their stories, and learn how you can build and grow your own equine business in a way that meets your definition of success.

Wearing Too Many Hats? How to Delegate Like a Pro in Your Equine Business with Nicole Berthelot [Team Amelia Newcomb]

Lessons on Blending Craftsmanship, Business & Family with Nevada Miller

Elevating the Unsung Heroes: How HorseGrooms Supports the Backbone of the Barn

How to Market Your Horse Business with Denise Alvarez can also be found on your favorite podcast playing app.

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs ditch the marketing overwhelm, get the clarity they’ve been craving, and grow their business in a way that meets their definition of success. Through equestrian business coaching as well as her podcast and online learning resources, Denise is here to help you bring the dream you have for your horse business to life.

