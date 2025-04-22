Real Rider Cup Announces 2025 Competition Dates

The Real Rider Cup (RRC) organizing committee today announced dates for the annual charity show jumping competition: Saturday, June 28th in Lexington, KY and Saturday, October 18th in Fair Hill, Maryland. Founded by Anita Motion in 2017, the Real Rider Cup has raised over $600,000 for Thoroughbred aftercare to date while increasing awareness and fostering a spirit of collaboration and community between the racing, aftercare, and equestrian industries.

“We’re grateful for the continued enthusiasm and support for our event,” said RRC founder Anita Motion. “The breed has given us all so much and we’re honored to give back by supporting a variety of aftercare organizations who are making meaningful impacts on post-racing life for Thoroughbreds. I also want to extend my gratitude to the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill team for this opportunity to increase the reach of our mission.”

Mounted on off-track Thoroughbreds and wearing the racing silks of their colleagues, employers, or other connections, participating riders pledge to raise $1,000 for Real Rider Cup beneficiaries and contend a show jumping course, riding for fast, clean rounds. Awards are given for individual and team results, as well as top-earning fundraisers. Thoroughbred riders from across industries are welcome and encouraged. Past riders have included Olympians, champion jockeys, outriders, members of the racing press, veterinarians, exercise riders, representatives of breeding farms and corporate track management, and more.

The Lexington leg of the event will return to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program on Saturday, June 28th. Held at New Vocation’s flagship Mereworth Farm facility, the Lexington leg will once again include not only the Real Rider Cup competition, but local food trucks, live music and visits with adoptable Thoroughbreds.

The Fair Hill leg of the event will remain on the grounds of the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, but will shift in date and be hosted at the Fair Hill Special Event Zone, joining the official schedule of events at the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill to follow the conclusion of the cross-country phase of competition on Saturday, October 18th.

“On behalf of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, we are thrilled and honored to host the Real Rider Cup as part of our schedule of activities during the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory,” said Jeff Newman, SVP Events. “As a major equestrian event in the state of Maryland where Thoroughbreds have had a stalwart influence in the sport of eventing, we strive to do all we can to use the event as a platform to showcase and support the incredible initiatives, by organizations and individuals the likes of Anita Motion, that have done so much for the well-being of horses and the horse industry as a whole.”

Learn more and enter today at www.therealridercup.com.

Proceeds of the Real Rider Cup benefit the Retired Racehorse Project, New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program and Beyond the Wire.

Co-founded by entities from across the Maryland Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry, Beyond the Wire is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which facilitates the retirement of Maryland-based racehorses. Through generous annual pledges from partnered organizations and a $20 per start contribution from owners, Beyond the Wire places retiring horses with Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance-accredited facilities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and supports their retraining and any rehabilitation needed.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption program in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and rehome retired Thoroughbred and Standardbred racehorse has led to the placement of over 7,000 individuals, with 500 retirees entering the program each year. With facilities in Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of aftercare options.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Green

Retired Racehorse Project

kgreen@therrp.org | 410-798-4150