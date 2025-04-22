Kelly Giordano’s Avenue Equestrian Launches “Designing Breakthroughs” Workshop to Help Equestrian Businesses Solve Big Challenges and Build Real Momentum

New collaborative strategy lab offers equestrian teams a high-impact, trust-building experience to drive clarity, innovation, and results.

Boston, MA – April 2025 — Avenue Equestrian, a strategy consultancy specializing in equestrian brands and businesses, is excited to introduce Designing Breakthroughs—a dynamic new workshop experience created to help teams align, innovate, and act with confidence.

Now available to equestrian publications, associations, and mission-driven organizations, this workshop delivers more than just strategy—it delivers connection. Through a fast-paced, highly interactive format that blends written, verbal, and kinetic components, Designing Breakthroughs creates a space where ideas move, relationships deepen, and decisions stick.

“This is a fully collaborative, immersive working session—not a presentation,” says Kelly Giordano, Avenue Equestrian founder and lead facilitator. “We help teams not only solve complex challenges, but also build the kind of trust and buy-in that fuels long-term success.”

Backed by research on experiential learning and team dynamics, Designing Breakthroughs is proven to increase adoption of new ideas, create buy-in faster, and leave teams better equipped to solve future challenges. From publication planning and strategic growth to team development and content innovation, it’s a powerful fit for equestrian organizations looking to evolve.

Who It’s For:

Publications seeking to grow, differentiate, or refresh content

Associations planning their next chapter or deepening member value

Brand or event teams needing alignment and direction

Businesses navigating market shifts or expansion

Workshop Outcomes Include:

Actionable solutions to a core challenge

A clear, strategy map with prioritized next steps

Stronger internal alignment and shared decision-making language

Increased creative confidence and momentum

A trust-building experience that strengthens team relationships

Designing Breakthroughs is available in half-day, full-day, or multi-day formats—virtually or in person. Every session includes a discovery call, custom workshop design, expert facilitation, and a post-session action brief to keep teams moving forward.

Now Booking for Summer and Fall 2025

Equestrian media companies, associations, and brand teams are invited to explore this powerful experience for content planning, business development, or strategic retreats.

👉 To learn more or inquire about a custom session, contact Kelly Giordano at kelly@avenueequestrian.com or visit http://www.avenueequestrian.com/

Media Contact:

Kelly Giordano

hello@avenueequestrian.com