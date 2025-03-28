Registration is Open for Winning Ways with Western Dressage April-June Events

After completing the first 2025 Winning Ways with Western Dressage event this year at Blue Ribbon Hunters, Jumpers and Dressage in Las Vegas, NV, USEF R Western Dressage Judge and Marie-Frances Davis, show manager and clinic coordinator, look forward to broadening the Western Dressage community with seven more events throughout the country, all before July 1.

The first of its kind, competitive and educational weekend, begins Saturday with an AQHA Western Dressage Special Event with AQHA and WDAA Recognition judged by Palm. Sunday is an opportunity to Grow Your Scores with a Test Review, learning to ride with accuracy and Question and Answer Session. Monday and Tuesday is the Grow Your Skills Clinic with small groups of riders and their horses working with Palm to advance their training under saddle.

The event is designed for aspiring judges, competitors, coaches, instructors and trainers. Hence the structure of the schedule allowing participation in one, two or all 3 events. While welcoming all breeds and all levels for both the show and clinics, American Quarter Horses can earn points for their permanent records toward the prestigious Year End High Point with trophy and buckle and awards like the Register of Merit, Superior Event Horse, Versatility Champion, Supreme Champion and Performance Champion. All horses registered with the WDAA Lifetime and Year End High Point Programs are eligible for points.

Welcome gifts and prizes from Purina, Funky Unicorn Horse Treats, Smartpak, Kerrits Equestrian Apparel and most recently, DeNiro Western Boot Company, are bestowed upon participants at each of the Winning Weekends. And in keeping with the theme of education, a representative from Purina is available for assessing the fitness and conditioning of participants’ horses.

Registration is open for the events from April through June. All information including registration links for riders and auditors and details for spectators and volunteers can be found on Facebook. For additional Winning Ways with Western Dressage locations, visit the calendar at www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm.

April 26-29 Wylie, TX

May 3-6 Ashville, OH

May 17-20 Woodbine, MD

May 31-June 3 Fremont, NE

June 7-10 Wilton, CA

June 13-15 Sherwood, OR

June 28-July 1 Bridgeport, MI

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are co-founders of three horse industry companies: Palm Equestrian Academy, Women LUV Horses, and Alliance Saddlery USA. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection and Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage.

About Marie-Frances Davis

After completing her internship at the Royal Palm Ranch in 1996 and graduating Summa Cum Laude from Salem-Teikyo University in Equine Careers and Industry Management in 1997, Davis rejoined the Palm Equestrian Academy team in the fall of 1997. In the years since, she has done everything from managing show horses and breeding stallions to competing in hunter events and with quarter horses in dressage. Now, her focus is to manage daily operations of Palm Equestrian Academy including Winning Ways with Western Dressage, Teaching Tours and European Journeys.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com