Retired Racehorse Project Announces $38,700 Match for 2024 Year-End Giving Campaign

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the launch of its 2024 year-end giving campaign with a total goal of $100,000, including a $38,700 match pledge that will double contributions from donors who support the organization’s charitable mission to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing. The campaign comes on the eve of the RRP’s 15-year anniversary in 2025, having transformed the Thoroughbred aftercare landscape through impactful programming and services since its inception in 2010.

The match pledge is generously donated by Valerie Callcott-Stevens; Copper Beech Stables; The Happy Dog Fund; Hinkle Farms; Dr. Carolyn Karlson; Jen Roytz and Dr. Stuart Brown; and additional Makeover Champions.

“The RRP’s work spans multiple equine industry sectors, all in effort to ensure positive outcomes for Thoroughbreds who have finished their careers in racing and/or the bloodstock industry,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Initiatives that drive demand benefit the racing industry by facilitating efficient transitions through the aftercare stage of a horse’s life and increases the capacity to serve more horses, while our educational programming ensures post-track owners have the resources and support they need to be successful with the breed and provide safe and appropriate homes.”

While best known as the organization that produces the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the RRP also provides key educational programming and content designed to empower equestrians to find success with the Thoroughbred breed, especially in the critical first year of transition. In 2024, the organization produced not only the Thoroughbred Makeover but Aftercare Industry Month with interactive panel discussions for all branches of the aftercare industry, educational demonstrations at Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event and United States Pony Club Championships, and the Thoroughbred Broodmare Transition Symposium, the first such program dedicated to the unique needs of retiring broodmares as they move to new careers.

“Having witnessed my first Thoroughbred Makeover in 2024, I was struck by the versatility and intelligence displayed by horses competing in a completely new environment,” said RRP board member Patrick Cummings. “It is so clear how adaptable they are to retraining, and I believe that’s the beauty of the Makeover – it is practical, undeniable proof, year after year, that Thoroughbreds are capable of transitioning to new disciplines in a relatively short time frame, providing incredible enjoyment to their new connections. The RRP should be supported by every owner and breeder of existing racehorses because events like the Makeover build residual value in current racehorses while delivering positive experiences to future owners and trainers of Thoroughbreds.”

To learn more about the Retired Racehorse Project and its year-end giving campaign, please visit theRRP.org, or contact Megan Garlich, Development Manager, at mgarlich@therrp.org.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

