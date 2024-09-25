Retired Racehorse Project Announces Format Changes for 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP), a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, today announced format changes to its flagship event, the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, beginning with the 2025 competition year. The world’s largest retraining competition, the Thoroughbred Makeover is designed to not only showcase the trainability and athleticism of the several hundred horses who participate each year, but also to inspire more equestrians to consider a retired racehorse for their next competitive or recreational partner.

Beginning in 2025, which also marks the 10th anniversary of the Thoroughbred Makeover’s move to Kentucky, the Finale Championship event will be replaced by individual discipline championships, welcoming back the top ten highest-placed horses after preliminary competition. Discipline championships will take place in the same locations as preliminary rounds, and will call back twice as many horses to participate as the current Finale format; horses will go into the championship round on a clean slate score. Prize money previously awarded to the overall Thoroughbred Makeover Champion will be divided across all ten disciplines, allowing the RRP to pay out through sixth place.

“Over the past decade, the Thoroughbred Makeover has directly supported the transition of over 5,000 horses. While our Finale format has served us well, we felt it was time to freshen things up in a way that enhances the experience of our trainers,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “We’ve always been cognizant of what a commitment it is to get a horse to the Thoroughbred Makeover, and we want to recognize that commitment by opening up the path to the top for more participants. Logistically, this change also allows us to better showcase a greater number of talented horses to the public than previously possible via the Finale. We’re excited to kick off this new format on our 10th anniversary year in Kentucky.”

The 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, will be the final competition year to take place in the current format. This year’s event takes place October 9-12 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, with 353 horses having made a final entry. The event is free and open to the public: learn more about the Makeover at theRRP.org.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

