EQUUS Foundation Honors Charities Dedicated to Equine Welfare

The EQUUS Foundation is pleased to announce the award of over $318,000 in grants to 117 equine charities nationwide and $13,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in equine studies programs at the undergraduate and graduate level to encourage the pursuit of equine careers. In addition, 821 individual riders, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities received over 9,400 items of new and gently used riding apparel, valued at over $282,000, through the EQUUS Foundation Rider’s Closet – bringing the grand total to over $614,000 in monetary and in-kind awards.



“What is unique about the EQUUS Foundation is our dual mission — to support equine charities that are involved with Equine Transition Services – rescue, rehabilitation, retraining re-homing and retirement – and also charities that partner with equines to improve the lives of people with disabilities – charities that provide Equine Assisted Services (EAS) and Community Outreach programs,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “We not only provide opportunities for recognition and financial support, but also resources and guidance to assist equine charities in achieving their goals.”

There is a growing need to ensure that financial support is provided for programs with the greatest impact on increasing the adoption of horses in need of homes and increasing opportunities for more people to have access to the horse’s ability to empower, teach and heal. With the advent of the internet and social media, it is easy for people to be misinformed and misled. The need for transparency is more important now than ever before.



At the core of our mission is informed giving. The EQUUS Foundation has a nationally recognized rigorous vetting process that equine charities undergo annually, which requires charities to be transparent and accountable to the public and to meet EQUUS Foundation Standards for Equine Welfare and Business Practices.



The Guardian Seal of Transparency is awarded to charities for their commitment to transparency and accountability by their willingness to make comprehensive data about their programs, equine care practices, and governance available for public scrutiny.



Those EQUUS Foundation Guardian charities operating at the highest standards for equine welfare and business practices are awarded the Mentor Accreditation. Only charities that attain the Guardian Designation or Mentor Accreditation are eligible to receive financial support from the EQUUS Foundation.

2024 EQUUS Foundation Mentors

New England

High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Inc., Old Lyme, CT; Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, South Windham, ME; Mitchell Farm Equine Retirement, Inc., Salem, CT; Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center, Windham, ME; Rising Starr Horse Rescue, Wilton, CT; Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Bristol, CT

Middle Atlantic

Begin Again Horse Rescue Inc, Lima, NY; Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc., Mount Kisko, NY; Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY; Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Inc., Dover Plains, NY; Thorncroft Equestrian Center, Malvern, PA

South Atlantic

Brook Hill Farm, Forest, VA; Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Inc., Johns Island, SC; Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Lisbon, MD; Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, Inc., Lovettsville, VA; Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Inc., Crownsville, MD; Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center, Aldie, VA

Midwest

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Harvard, IL, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Inc. (CKRH), Lexington, KY; Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lexington, KY; Secretariat Center, Lexington, KY

West

Colorado Horse Rescue, Longmont, CO; Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, McCoy, CO; New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch, Edgewood, NM; Save a Forgotten Equine, Redmond, WA

EQUUS Foundation Horse Whisperers

Horse Whisperers is the EQUUS Foundation’s named awards program that recognizes individuals and organizations that provide, or have provided, substantial and much needed resources to ensure that America’s horses are safe and live with dignity throughout their lives. The EQUUS Foundation Board of Directors selects those charities from among the grant recipients that best align with the interests of the Horse Whisperer to be recipients of Horse Whisperer Awards.



Establishing an EQUUS Foundation Horse Whisperer Award is a meaningful way a donor wishing to make a substantial contribution to the EQUUS Foundation may be recognized. Horse Whisperer awards may be named in honor of a family member, friend, associate, or in the memory of a loved one or a loved equine companion. Donors may establish an Unrestricted or Field-of-Interest Award. Field-of-interest awards are those where the donor designates a particular area of charitable interest for the award. Contact us at mail@equusfoundation.org for more information.

Perpetual Awards

Michele E. Arnhold Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2008 in memory of Michele Arnhold’s life-long passion, her pursuit of excellence, and her commitment and contribution to the equestrian sport

High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Inc., Old Lyme, CT

Barbara Dailey Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2024 by the EQUUS Foundation in memory of Barbara Dailey and in recognition and in recognition of her life-long appreciation of the love, joy and companionship she shared with horses

Rising Starr Equine Rescue, Wilton, CT

Daniel D. Barkan Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2013 in memory of Daniel D. Barkan, a quiet philanthropist and gentleman, in recognition of his life-long love of horses

Colorado Horse Rescue, Longmont, CO

Lafitte De Muze Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2018 by Cheryl Olsten in the name of her horse, Lafitte De Muze, to protect and make a difference in the lives of horses who are in need of next chapters, with specific emphasis on the re-homing and retirement of Standardbreds

Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Lisbon, MD

McLain Ward Honorary Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2023 by the EQUUS Foundation in honor of McLain Ward’s selection as the inaugural recipient of the EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award presented to an equestrian who has significantly elevated the image and desirability of horses

Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY

Annual Awards

Augusta Mills Equestrian – Matt Metell Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in recognition of the dedication of Augusta Mills Equestrian and Matt Metell to the welfare of horses.

Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lexington, KY

Marguerite Brennan Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in memory of Marguerite Brennan and in honor of her loving family, Jane Henderson, her daughter, and Michaela and Sean Pritchett, her grandchildren

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Inc., Dover Plains, NY

John Mayo Brown Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established by the EQUUS Foundation to be awarded in 2024 in memory of John Mayo Brown to be awarded to an equine charity that provides safety net services to owners facing hardships and are in need of assistance

Save A Forgotten Equine, Redmond, WA

Jackson Family Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2020 in honor of the Jackson Family’s commitment to horse welfare

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, Inc., Lovettsville, VA, and Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center, Aldie, VA

Kay Family Foundation Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in honor of Lauren Kay and the Kay Family Foundation

Brook Hill Farm, Forest, VA, and Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Crownsville, MD

Mighty Nice Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2018 by Caroline Moran in recognition of 2017 Horse Stars Hall of Fame Inductee Mighty Nice owned by HnD Group, which was formed in memory of the late Bruce Duchossois, who owned Mighty Nice before his passing in 2014

Thorncroft Equestrian Center, Malvern, PA

Richard L. Parish Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2014 by the family of Richard L. Parish in recognition of his leadership and dedication for over 45 years to the causes supported by the Richard Laurence Parish Foundation and in honor of Margie and Dick Bondy

Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Inc., Johns Island, SC, and Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc., Bedford Corners, NY

Ellen R. Pearl Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 by Ellen R. Pearl to be awarded annually through 2025 to an equine rescue that ensures the respect, dignity and comfort of their rescued equines throughout their lives

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, South Windham, ME

Split Rock Farm/Bobbie and Derek Braun Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2020 in honor of the dedication of the Braun Family and Split Rock Farm to powerful impact of horses in our lives

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Inc. (CKRH), Lexington, KY

Throughout history, human civilization has advanced on the backs of horses – literally! Horses have been our loyal partners in work, transportation, sport, war, and as companions and healers — and yet, tens of thousands of horses continue to need a lifeline each year and are at risk of being discarded to face an uncertain, and often horrific future.



Although the number of horses being transported across our borders for slaughter has dropped dramatically from an all-time high of 166,572 in 2012 to 20,383 in 2023, the numbers are increasing again – alerting us that we must keep a watchful eye.



It is imperative right now to increase opportunities for horses to transition safely to a new home or career without risk of abuse and neglect, or the threat of slaughter when their owners cannot or no longer wish to retain ownership.



The solutions are within our reach. Equine charities providing equine-assisted therapeutic services and community outreach activities offer untapped opportunities for careers for horses in transition. Also, according to data compiled by the EQUUS Foundation, there are equine charities that have the shelter available to take on more horses – laying to rest the myth that equine charities are at capacity – but taking on more horses is dependent not just on the physical shelter but also the funding needed to provide care for the horses.



“It is only through engaging passionate supporters and collaboration that we are able to be a lifeline for America’s horses and support reputable, carefully screened charities across the country who are keeping horses safe in their own unique way,” said Coakley”. “For all horses do for us — we need to be there for them – now more than ever.”

_________________________________________________________

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America’s horses from peril and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org, Website: equusfoundation.org.

View release and photos online here

Media Contact:

Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550