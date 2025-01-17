Retired Racehorse Project’s Aftercare Industry Month Virtual Conference Returns for 2025

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced the return of Aftercare Industry Month (AIM) for 2025, presented by Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF). This virtual conference will take place during February, and is open to all with a professional interest in Thoroughbred aftercare from any facet of the industry. Four webinar sessions featuring panelists from both non-profit organizations as well as business entities will delve into a range of topics that pertain to everyone who works in Thoroughbred aftercare.

Virtual attendees may now register for either the entire conference or individual sessions a la carte via therrp.org/aftercare-industry-month/; a conference pass for access to all four sessions is $10 and an individual session pass is $5.

“We’re grateful to TERF for their commitment to enriching all facets of the Thoroughbred community by supporting an array of programs and research,” said RRP executive director, Kirsten Green. “When working in the aftercare industry, it’s easy to get focused on the task at hand of getting horses transitioned to their next careers and lose sight of the importance of professional development, ideating, and information sharing. With AIM, we hope to foster an opportunity participate in those essential exercises in a way that’s accessible and manageable, while inspiring those in the industry to level-up their operations.”

Aftercare Industry Month will include the following four sessions:

Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 PM EST: Racing’s In-House Aftercare Programs

As aftercare awareness has grown in the past decade, so has the number of racing and breeding entities who have integrated their own aftercare programs into their established businesses, allowing them to stay hands-on through their horses’ retirement transition. Panelists Carrie Brogden of Machmer Hall, Michele Pesula Kuegler of Wasabi Aftercare Fund, and Katelyn Morgan of Godolphin Lifetime Care facilitate thriving aftercare programs within a “parent” operation, each with a unique structure and approach. Hear how aftercare integrates with the rest of their routine responsibilities, why they decided to establish an in-house program, and their tips for anyone considering starting their own aftercare program.

Monday, February 10 at 7:00 PM EST: Thoroughbred Matchmaking

Making a good match between buyers or adopters and recently-retired Thoroughbreds is a critical step in ensuring the best outcome for all parties, especially the horse. Kristina Hobbs of Reciprocity Thoroughbreds, Erin MacDonald of New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, and Rosie Napravnik of Rosie Napravnik Off-Track Sporthorses will share their insight and expertise in the matchmaking process.

Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 PM EST: From Passion to Prosperity: Founding & Funding Your Non-Profit

Do you want to make a difference in Thoroughbred aftercare but not sure if you should start a non-profit? There’s a lot to consider. This session is geared towards the non-profit-curious and those who are getting their young organizations off the ground. Lili Leonard of Black Dog Philanthropic will lead a comprehensive primer on what to consider if you think you want to start a charitable organization, and what you can do to lay a strong foundation for your new non-profit, including how to find that critical start-up funding.

Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 PM EST: There’s No Place Like Home: Securing a Long-Term Property

Securing a home for your aftercare program, whether you operate a non-profit or a business, is vital to your long-term success and stability. Laura D’Angelo of Dinsmore & Shohl will share the ins and outs of contracts and agreements, and will be joined by Anna Ford of New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, Aubrey Graham of Kivu Sporthorses and Bonnie McRae of After the Races for real examples of the process.

For more information and to register for Aftercare Industry Month, please visit therrp.org/aftercare-industry-month/.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

