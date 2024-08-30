Catch up The Plaid Horse’ podcast, The Plaidcast!

The Plaidcast is a weekly horse show inspired podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D., publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine with a monthly episode from Tonya Johnston, Mental Skills Coach and author who works with riders all over the world. Guests include Olympic equestrians, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers and industry insiders. Tune in for in depth conversations on topics that matter: horsemanship, collegiate equestrian, the state of our sport and horse show how to’s for riders at every level.

Plaidcast 395: Meghan Rawlins

Piper speaks with FEI level 3 course designer Meghan Rawlins about how to read and best understand what is being asked in a course map.

Plaidcast 394: Geoff Case

Piper speaks with trainer and USEF "R" judge Geoff Case about the Paris Olympics and the state of our sport.

Invite Geoff on your podcast via email: geoff.casepg@gmail.com

Geoff Case is a USEF “R” Judge, FEI Trainer, and Clinician originally from Lexington, Kentucky. Upon graduating from Johns Hopkins University, Case chose to follow his passion to train and grow the next generation of horses and riders. As a rider, Case has produced horses that have represented Team USA in International Competition, placed at Medal Finals and hunters that have claimed championships at major competitions throughout the US.

As a trainer, his students have had wins and top placings in Medal Finals on both coasts, Young Rider Medals, and countless hunter championships. As a ‘R’ USEF judge, Case has presided over major horse shows throughout North America, including WCHR Week at the Winter Equestrian Festival, The Capital Challenge Horse Show, and the WEC Equitation Premier Cup.

Case and his wife Taylor Kain relocated to Europe in 2023 where Kain has earned a meteoric rise in the World Rankings, from unranked to the top 20% in the world in less than a year. They continue to follow their passion for developing horses and riders to the highest levels possible for them.

In addition to judging, Case is a renowned clinician worldwide known to focus on teaching the mechanics of riding while encouraging horsemanship and self-belief to grow each rider’s ability, goals, and to pursue higher competition.

Plaidcast 393: Michael Tokaruk

Piper speaks with rider, trainer and USEF "R" judge Michael Tokaruk about judging and his experience judging the 2024 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter Finals- West Coast in Del Mar, California.

Plaidcast 392: Tonya Johnston’s Inside Your Ride with Lindsay Archer, Kathy Rausin & Carol Wright

Tonya Johnston, Mental Skills Coach speaks with Lindsay Archer about her new non-profit group, Equestrian Foundation for Mental Health Awareness (EMHA). Licensed therapist and Equus coach, Kathy Rausin also joins to talk about her involvement with EMHA. Tonya also speaks with hunter/jumper professional Carol Wright about her long and successful career and how she stays so consistent with a variety of horses.

Plaidcast 391: Amanda Lyerly & Lauren Kardel

Piper speaks with the August cover story of The Plaid Horse Magazine, Amanda Lyerly and Lauren Kardel about educating the next generation of equestrians.

Plaidcast 390: Dianne Grod

Piper speaks with Dianne Grod about her lifetime with horses.

Plaidcast 389: Dr. Jim Chiapetta, Grace Russo & Dr. Timothy Winegard

Piper speaks with Dr. Jim Chiapetta about the equine respiratory system and May cover of The Plaid Horse magazine and top junior rider, Grace Russo. Dr. Timothy Winegard also joins to talk about his upcoming book, THE HORSE: A Galloping History of Humanity.

Plaidcast 388: Beezie & John Madden and Victoria Birdsall

Piper speaks with Beezie and John Madden and Victoria Birdsall about their new business partnership and their plans for the future.

Plaidcast 387: Richard Howley

Piper speaks with Richard Howley, International show jumping rider for Ireland and Olympic team alternate about his career, most recent successes and training philosophy.

Plaidcast 386: Karl Cook

Piper speaks with Olympic shortlisted show jumping rider Karl Cook, who is currently ranked # 2 in the US, about his most recent success at the CSIO 5* shows in Europe, training and his new jumper bit venture.

