Temecula Valley National Premier 1 & Premier 2 Equestrian Competitions To Be Livestreamed on EQUESTRIAN+

TEMECULA, Calif. – April 3, 2025 – The highly anticipated Temecula Valley National Premier 1 & Premier 2 hunter/jumper equestrian competitions are set to showcase top-tier talent and breathtaking performances this spring, and for the first time, the events will be livestreamed globally on EQUESTRIAN+.

Premier 1 will run from April 16-20, 2025, followed by Premier 2 from April 23-27, 2025, bringing some of the best riders and horses to Temecula Valley’s picturesque competition grounds. Known for its world-class facilities, the Temecula Valley National events attract riders from around the world, ranging from rising stars to Olympic-level competitors.

Livestream Coverage on EQUESTRIAN+

Equestrian enthusiasts can tune in to EQUESTRIAN+ to watch every moment of the thrilling action from the comfort of their homes. The livestream will feature all competition arenas, including the prestigious hunter/jumper classes, as well as interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive insights into the competition. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or new to the sport, the high-quality broadcast ensures viewers won’t miss a second of the excitement.

Unmatched Competition and World-Class Athletes

The Temecula Valley National Premier events showcase impressive horses and talented riders vying for top honors in hunter/jumper competition. The event offers a unique opportunity to witness the skill, precision, and partnership of the equestrian world. With events spanning across multiple days, competitors will battle it out for coveted titles and prizes in hunter/jumper classes.

Event Details

Temecula Valley National Premier 1: April 16-20, 2025 Temecula Valley National Premier 2: April 23-27, 2025 Livestreaming on EQUESTRIAN+

Fans can sign up for access to the livestream at www.equestrianplus.com to enjoy the full coverage of both events.

About Temecula Valley National Premier

The Temecula Valley National Premier events are held annually at the renowned Temecula Valley National, one of Southern California’s premier equestrian venues. Nilforushan Equisport Events is producing the event and is known for producing some of the best equestrian competitions in California.

About EQUESTRIAN+

EQUESTRIAN+ is the premier platform for equestrian sports fans, providing exclusive, high-quality livestreams of major events, documentaries, and content tailored for the equestrian community. Whether it’s elite competitions or behind-the-scenes action, EQUESTRIAN+ connects fans to the world of equestrianism like never before.

For additional information on the Temecula Valley National Premier 1 & 2, or to inquire about media opportunities, please contact:

Media Contact:

Ethan Stephens

estephens@equinenetwork.com