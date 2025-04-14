Horizon Structures Presents Series: Banking on a New Barn

Don’t let your backyard pastures or property go to waste. It could be making you money.

Aside from keeping your horses in your own backyard and saving on livery fees or developing a horse-boarding or lesson facility either on a small or large scale, you don’t have to own horses to make money from your property.

The central feature for most enterprises which are explored in this article, will be a new barn. And if you are interested in banking on a new barn to diversify your lifestyle and portfolio, then you are not alone.

Variety is The Spice of Life

There are a wide array of land use options, and most are obviously subject to local zoning ordinances.

Wedding venues continue to trend as a hot option for development of an income producing entity, as do agri-tourism trends for glamping, dry camping and sales of market garden produce or animal products.

Obviously egg production and chicken coop/chicken ownership is on the rise due to current supply issues, but goat milk products such as the beauty product line Beekman 1802 brand (their whipped goat cream body lotion is amazing by the way), cut flower gardens including lavender, and herb gardens, pick-your-own fruits, are other options for income-production. The current worrying issue with honeybee losses could certainly be helped by an organic, backyard approach to housing beehives and producing honey.

Combination buildings to shelter all sorts of horsepower are also a good way to utilize a barn. Aside from housing horses or other animals, the garaging of the family car, UTVs or other toys and mowing equipment can also be accomplished under one roof. A smaller barn can make a great space for small engine repair shops or woodworking activities.

And the ultimate use of a barn, the Barndominium, is a great method to house humans and horses or use the downstairs space for other pursuits. A Barndo is also a popular choice for extra income, as a rental space. Here’s how one entrepreneur successfully developed her own property using a Barndo.

How To Bank Your Barn Financing Needs

The beauty of working with larger modular building companies that offer multiple styles and types of structures, goes further than just what options are on the table. Vetted third-party financing offers often available, with rates pre-negotiated and readily on hand. Those with interactive features allow customers to plug-in their budgets and truly review a ‘to-the-penny’ quote for a building in terms of monthly costs and interest expenses. Smaller structures are often available with a rent-to-own financing plan.

Planning ahead for capital expenditures, their amortization/depreciation possibilities and interest fee deductibility is well-worth investigating. Formation of a simple L.L.P. or L.L.C. or Sub S Corporation also provide liability protection for the owner(s). One of my favorite quotes is from Abraham Lincoln, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I’ll spend the first four sharpening the axe.”

Lose The Lawn

Many of us spend hours tending to our lawn space. Lawns were once seen as status symbols. Their ownership was the province of the rich, and their presence indicated that the landowner was of such wealth that they had no need to sow crops or keep livestock on their lands but instead could promenade about the manicured lawns enjoying the space and perhaps afternoon tea or a game of tennis. Interestingly, chamomile lawns were popular in the beginning. Today we see chamomile being tended as a herb and sold fresh to restaurants and cafés on a small scale, as well as harvested commercially for tea production and other uses.

There is a rising movement that advocates doing away with the lawn idea altogether and utilizing the space for a more useful endeavor such as growing fruits and vegetables, flowers and herbs etc. Not a bad idea. Chickens and gardens can work very well together, and of course a greenhouse can be an added bonus to extending the growing season.

Think Outside The Barn Box

Financial independence often comes from wearing many hats, and while the working day may involve a commute and time away from home, business development in your own backyard alongside other jobs can bring much joy and perhaps ultimately a means to retire from a busy lifestyle.

Even if the backyard business just provides supplemental income, such a small kennel operation or produce for a farmstand, the possibilities for banking money from acreage large and small exists. It pays to think outside and inside the box.

