The American Horse Council Presents: “The Business of Horses”

The American Horse Council is excited to present our first quarter webinar of 2025, “The Business of Horses” featuring Jen Shah, Tax Director at Dean Dorton, on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET.

AHC President, Julie Broadway, stated, “From understanding the complex tax rules to how to structure your operations, there are just so many business considerations to navigate. Whether you board, breed, train, or show horses — and whether you’re a veterinarian, groom, jockey, or farrier —join us to learn how to navigate farm and small business tax complexities.”

Entity structures for horse and farm operations

Accounting and tax basics When a horse or farm is purchased Tax incentives while conducting operations When a horse is sold

Key tax limitations which may apply to industry participants Hobby loss rules Passive activity rules Excess business loss limitation



We have invited a congressional staff member to brief on proposed tax initiatives, attendance is pending confirmation.

Jen Shah joined Dean Dorton in 2003 where she advises high net worth family groups and their related entities on tax and business matters. She leads the firm’s equine practice and frequently speaks on tax and operational issues to industry participants. Dean Dorton, a Top 100 CPA and advisory firm, provides accounting, tax, consulting and technology services to equine clients worldwide.

This webinar promises to be an engaging and informative conversation for all equine industry professionals.

RSVP and submit your question(s) By: March 7th at 5:00 PM – Link shown below

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/2xZc8IFzRh-zflBed0mpNg

Questions will be answered as time permits, with responses focused on general guidance applicable to a broad audience.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.



Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org