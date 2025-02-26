Horizon Structures Presents Series: Dogs and Stables

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Many horse owners are also dog owners, and responsibilities of dog ownership are sometimes elevated when it comes to working in the same space with both the noble equine and people’s best friend on a day-to-day basis. Whether that be running a busy farm, caring for tiny humans in addition to backyard horse ownership or simply being away from home for a few days, horse and canine care have more in common than you might think. And that includes addressing their containment and shelter needs, clean-up and hygiene chores and training tasks.

Modular Solutions Offer A Simpler Life

Most equestrians are aware of the modular horse housing options that are becoming increasingly widespread as people realize the benefits of their purchase and use. From the availability and convenience of the ‘to-the-penny’ quote for the project from start to finish to the pleasurable experience of seeing the building just show up in seemingly an instant, to the ability to readily customize the structure to suit individual needs and tastes, the modular horse barn continues to rise in popularity nationwide.

An adjunct option for shelter for canine care and comfort is similarly available. The residential and commercial kennel builds offer the same no stress no mess factor that the modular horse barn does, with a few design differences that dog care-givers will much appreciate. Let’s take a look.

Easy-clean, sealed floors with carefully placed and set stainless steel drainage makes clean-up a breeze.

Passive and mechanical ventilation.

Same over the road convenient delivery and set up.

Same budget friendly all-in quote.

Similar options for stylistic changes, custom colors and designs.

Sturdy user-friendly spaces cleverly designed to enhance the lifestyle of the canine companion with dog boxes having exterior wall access to the outside.

Added exterior spaces to run that can be covered to protect the dog from rain and snow and hot sun, with easy clean surfaces.

Interior center-aisle convenience for daily care routines, measured to accommodate human height to save bending down and dual access to kennel boxes.

Feed and supply space storage.

Water and electric service, and a fully-controlled temperature and sound environment.

The Bonus Factors of Kennel Ownership

If you currently operate a horse boarding business then adding a kennel boarding business can be a boon to income, and the base clientele likely already exist as horse owner clients already using your facility.

For the busy family that has family visiting for holidays or times away on vacation the kennel provides and on-site location to house family pets and visitors’ canine companions. This can eliminate a lot of fuss and bother with dogs rampaging around the house due to excitement causing damage/upset and sometimes making a mess on the carpet or bed. A designated kennel space can also mitigate the risks of pet in-fighting due to territorial issues that arise when a visiting dog comes into the sanctuary space of home that belongs to the family pet(s).

The worries of the family pet wandering off when in search of a breeding mate, the in-heat issues of a bitch being left in the house, and the general liability concerns of a pet tripping up an elderly relative or being trodden on by a shod horse, or even biting a hand that doesn’t feed it, can all be easily managed with the use of a kennel.

Best handling for liability concerns is something every homeowner and farm owner should be cognizant about if dog ownership is involved. Dogs will be dogs after all.

And as much as we love them we cannot be present 24/7/365.

Kennels are also very useful for dogs in training. Safe and secure, training tasks can be the main focus for the canine with less interference from others. The kennel can also include a space for bathing and grooming the dog as well as offer a temperature-controlled retreat in hot climates and cold ones.

If you keep horses and keep dogs, it is well worth taking a look at the kennel options available in modular designs. Great deals can be found on the sales lot, and special builds to complement existing buildings on a property in style, color and design are also available. Choose a company with a nationwide footprint for the best selection from which to choose.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist| Published Author

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request