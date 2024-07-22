The Freelance Remuda Offers Workshop this Fall Focusing on Equine Media Essentials

In September, The Freelance Remuda co-founders Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars will lead a workshop for equine media professionals looking to dive into freelance by bolstering their writing, photography and social media skills. The Freelance Remuda Cowboy Country Workshop will be held September 12-15 at the Muleshoe Ranch in Colony, Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to offer a workshop that blends an iconic Western atmosphere with a wealth of knowledge needed to become a proficient backpack journalist,” said Byars. “In today’s media landscape, freelance content creators need to know how to interview and write about a subject, photograph the subject and provide social media content. Abigail and I have been providing this type of product for editors for years and we want to share our knowledge with attendees.”

The Freelance Remuda Podcast began in 2017 and is produced for freelance professionals who are navigating the equine media frontier. Byars and Boatwright began to offer Freelance Remuda Mentorship packages in 2019, and in spring 2024, co-hosted the Freelancer’s Guide to Content Creation Retreat that was held in Fredericksburg, Texas, with alongside photographer Chris Dickinson and writer/photographer Jennifer Denison. Boatwright and Byars’ goal for hosting workshops and producing the podcast is to elevate equine media.

Currently, Boatwright is the Western Life Today magazine editor and previously was assistant editor for APHA Media publications, and Byars is the former Reined Cow Horse News editor, as well as Western Horseman assistant editor. Armed with that experience in addition to working for more than a decade as freelancers, Boatwright and Byars’ Wyoming workshop will blend their knowledge of interview skills, writing and editorial-focused photography with social media skills necessary to complete assignments, providing a complete package to editors.

“One of the best ways I know to give back to the equine media industry is to share knowledge that can help freelancers produce their best work,” Boatwright said. “Offering a workshop in this format gives participants a chance to test their skills in gathering stories and completing an assignment in a fast-paced environment.”

Hosting the Freelance Remuda Cowboy Country Workshop on a working ranch that boasts working Border Collies, Quarter Horses and Angus-bred cattle, attendees will have a wealth of subjects to both interview and photograph. In addition, cowboy cook and longtime chap maker Jack Gully will provide a meal as well as serve as a model one day of the workshop. Food and lodging is provided and attendees can find a tentative itinerary at freelanceremuda.com/workshop.

-30-

About The Freelance Remuda Podcast

The Freelance Remuda is a podcast about navigating the equine media frontier. Co-hosted by seasoned freelance professionals Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars, the podcast explores the trials and triumphs surrounding life as a freelancer in equine media, while sharing valuable tips from equine media editors and creatives doing what they love. The dictionary lists a remuda as: re•mu•da (noun): a herd of horses that have been saddle-broken from which ranch hands choose their mounts for the day. The Freelance Remuda’s mission is to help train up a herd of professionals specializing in horses, from which editors and businesses in equine media can hire to do great work. Find and subscribe to the podcast wherever you choose to listen, and for more information, go to freelanceremuda.com.

Media Contacts:

Abigail Boatwright, podcast co-host at (210) 414-6761

Kate Bradley Byars, podcast co-host at (713) 907-4329

freelanceremuda@gmail.com