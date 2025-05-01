Video Critiques from Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon Help Riders Prepare for the Upcoming Season

The Palm Equestrian Academy team of Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon welcomes show ring and recreational riders to submit video for critique to improve their scores and skills. The advice of Palm and Pittion-Rossillon is invaluable as the competition season opens. Those hitting the trails will also learn to ride smartly. Everyone can advance by following Lynn’s and Cyril’s simple, step-by-step training exercises to successfully overcome challenges and move on to the next level.

The video content can be that of an at home training session or show ring event. A detailed email report will include a thorough evaluation of rider’s balance, effective use of aids and horse’s correct self-carriage and balance. The critique will include proposed training exercises to improve upon. Lynn and Cyril will help set goals to achieve before the next video critique. Technical specifications and package pricing for video critiques are outlined at http://bit.ly/3wGBh9N.

Marcia from Kentucky sent several of her western dressage tests and was excited to receive her feedback from Lynn saying it was “so helpful as I do not have an instructor available on a regular basis.” Katie, a professional from Minnesota has brought along her young horse developing his self-carriage and connection through video for more than 3 years.

Marcia and Katie, like thousands of others, improved their training with Lynn’s and Cyril’s advice on how to better themselves to foster a willing and harmonious union with their equine partners.

For video critiques and additional ongoing educational opportunities with Palm Equestrian Academy, visit https://www.shoplynnpalm.com/. Stay up to date on events are http://www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are co-founders of three horse industry companies: Palm Equestrian Academy, Women LUV Horses, and Alliance Saddlery USA. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and Finding Your Super Horse.

About Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com