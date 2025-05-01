Individual Grants to Be Awarded from The Dressage Foundation’s Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund

In 2021, the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund expanded to provide $1,000 grants to riders for their Western Dressage education. The grant review committee looks for applicants who are eager to grow and improve, have shown a passion for the sport, have financial need, and who have demonstrated a commitment to learning. Grants must be used for Western Dressage educational experiences that are not within the horse and rider’s typical training plan, like clinics or camps.

Palm said, “Every year I am proud of the number and quality of grant applications. They all are deserving, and it is more difficult to choose!”. With applications open to youth, amateur and professionals alike, Delia McDonald (MA) said, “I am so grateful to be receiving this educational grant which will allow me to grow not only as a coach, but also as a rider.”

Grants from the Lynn Palm Fund will continue to be available for Western dressage clinics, camps, and symposia. Those applications are due at least 75 days prior to the event. Applications for the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund for Individuals are due July 20.

Visit www.dressagefoundation.org for more information and to find the online application form. Contact Sara Weiss, Director of Grants and Programs, at (402) 434-8585 or sara@dressagefoundation.org with any questions

Donations to the Fund are welcome and can be made online or by calling Jenny Johnson, Executive Director, at (402) 434-8585 or jenny@dressagefoundation.org.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders, judges, instructors, breeders, high performance teams, and nonprofit equestrian organizations. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are co-founders of three horse industry companies: Palm Equestrian Academy, Women LUV Horses, and Alliance Saddlery USA. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and Finding Your Super Horse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com

352.362.7847