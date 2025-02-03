Win a Trip for Two to the US Equestrian Open Jumping Final

US Equestrian is proud to present the inaugural US Equestrian Open Jumping Finale on March 29, 2025, in Wellington, Fla., and one winner and guest will have the opportunity to join the excitement.

The US Equestrian Winter Sweepstakes is open now through Feb. 15, 2025, at USEF.org/sweepstakes and is free to enter. The winner will receive an incredible prize package, including:

Two tickets to the US Equestrian Open Jumping Final

Behind-the-Scenes Event Experience

Event parking pass

Two Delta flight vouchers

Hotel accommodations

The Winter Sweepstakes winner will witness history as top jumping horses and athletes from the U.S. and around the globe vie for the top prize in the first-ever US Equestrian Open Final. The final will take place during the Rolex Finale week of the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International in Wellington, Fla. The US Equestrian Open Jumping Final will feature the $750,000 Rolex US Equestrian Open Grand Prix, a Rolex Series event, and features increased prize money, a custom commissioned trophy, and major broadcast coverage on ESPN. The qualifier and final will also be broadcast for free, live viewing on USEFNetwork powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

The final is part of the US Equestrian Open Series featuring the three Olympic disciplines of equestrian sport, concluding with three major finals in three unique locations across the United States. Learn more at USEquestrianOpen.org.

Enter now at USEF.org/Sweepstakes.

About the US Equestrian Open

The US Equestrian Open Series is proudly supported by industry-leading technology, utilizing data-driven insights and real-time results to enhance the fan experience. In collaboration with EquiRatings, the premier data and analytics firm in the industry, and Black Horse One, one of the pre-eminent technology and scoring providers across the equestrian disciplines, the US Equestrian Open is revolutionizing the way audiences view, interact with, and follow equestrian sport.

