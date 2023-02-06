Meet a Member: Anna I. Sochocky, CEO, Equi-Libris, LLC

Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Education:

Hamline University, Graduate of Liberal Studies (GLS) Program, masters in liberal studies; Outstanding Creative Thesis Award; St. Paul, Minnesota, 1999.

Macalester College, bachelor’s degree, history/political science; cum laude; Highest Honors Thesis Award; Humphrey/Mondale Award; Kathleen Rock Hauser Award; St. Paul, Minnesota, 1988.

Business: The mission of Equi-Libris, LLC is to educate, inspire and document distinctive narratives about horses, health and history while highlighting the relevance of equines in the 21st century.

When did you join AHP? 2017

AHP: How did you get involved in equine media and AHP?

AS: In 2010, I wrote a case report for Equus Magazine about my new horse and how challenging it was to diagnose equine allergies. I interviewed neurologists, dermatologists, behaviorists and alternative medicine practitioners to pinpoint what I could do to alleviate his discomfort. The article was an assignment in the equine journalism course with Equine Guelph. I learned to write a pitch, identify the appropriate magazine to solicit and write an engaging article for horse owners struggling with respiratory allergies in their animals.

AHP: What project in equine media are you most proud of and why?

AS: I am most proud of two articles I have written. The first article, entitled “Treatment of Trigeminal Mediated Headshaking,” won first place in the Horse Care Single Article category at the 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards. The second article that inspired me without question was a profile of Nigel Fennell and his astounding Secretariat sculpture, which was published in the fall 2022 issue of The Chronicle of the Horse Untacked.

AHP: What are the biggest benefits of AHP to your business?

AS: The connections I have made with editors, writers and photographers has been invaluable to my ability to solicit and successfully attain equine writing assignments. I have gone from writing one or two articles each year to over 10 in a calendar year. My goal is to be a go-to freelance equine writer for articles about equine health and history in particular.

AHP: How do you make the most of your membership?

AS: I attend as many online webinars as possible and regularly attend the annual AHP conference. I do a deep dive into the membership list to identify publications I want to approach with story ideas.

AHP: What projects do you have coming up that you’re excited about?

AS: I am profiling an organization in Northwestern New Mexico called Mustang Camp for Western Horseman Magazine. The proprietors of Mustang Camp rescue members of mustang bands in New Mexico and Colorado, train and rehome the animals.

I am also looking forward to continuing to build my Nicker Notes blog and newsletter. Dozens of AHP members signed up at last year’s conference in Lexington, Kentucky, and I am eager to continue building my equine journalism herd. To join the Nicker Notes herd, go to https://www.equi-libris.com and thank you!

Editor’s note: At the 2022 AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, I was only four months into my freelance career after spending more than 20 years as a staff editor/writer/photographer. I sat down beside Anna, and we began talking about how difficult and awkward the transition can be, and she shared her insights into building a freelance career with me. I will always appreciate her encouragement.

—Jennifer Denison