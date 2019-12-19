Meet a Member: Lisa Wysocky

Name: Lisa Wysocky

Location: Ashland City, Tennessee

Business: Author; book editor; book designer; freelancer; speaker; clinician; trainer; therapeutic riding consultant; Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) instructor; executive director of Colby’s Army, a nonprofit therapeutic riding and life learning center for people with life challenges.

AHP Affiliation: A longtime Media Professional member of AHP, Lisa has served as a former judge for the Equine Media Awards and continues to enjoy the friends she has met through AHP.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Production/Equine Management from the University of Minnesota.

Years in the equine publishing industry: 42

AHP: How did you get involved in AHP?

LW: I first learned about AHP when a publicist who was promoting one of my books told me about it, and I ended up judging many different categories of [Equine Media Awards] entries for four years. Finally, I got smart and became a member in 2012.

AHP: What project in equine media are you most proud of and why?

LW: The My Cat Enright Equestrian Mystery series has been so much fun to write. I love that through the real life horse tips that Cat gives at the end of the chapters, many mystery readers not only have become interested in horses, they have also become horse owners.

AHP: What are the biggest benefits of AHP to your business?

LW: By far, the friendships I have developed. Every year at the conference, and throughout the year on Facebook (and now with the AHP Gatherings), I meet new friends and reconnect with old. These relationships help tremendously when I have an odd question either for Cat or another book, or my own curiosity. AHP always has someone who just wrote or published an article about it, or breeds that kind of horse, or has experience with that kind of horsey job. If not, some AHP member knows someone who can get my question answered. And, it’s fun to hang out with horse media people.

AHP: How do you make the most of your membership?

LW: I attend as many of the online educational events as fit into my schedule, and then commit to incorporating at least one thing I learned from the event into my work. I do the same for the conference, which is always packed with great information.

AHP: What projects do you have coming up that you’re excited about?

LW: The Rein Equation, the fifth Cat Enright mystery, will be out at the end of the year. The series has been optioned for film and television, and I have had several exciting meetings with the production company in Los Angeles. Cat is in the process of revamping her Facebook and Instagram pages, and it will be interesting to see what she does with them. (She’s not all that computer literate.) She also has a new video trailer out.