Emily Esterson, Presenter

EMILY ESTERSON is a business and equine journalist who has joined the halls of academia, sharing her knowledge as faculty at the University of Guelph (Equine Journalism), and at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Communications and Journalism, where she teaches Media Ethics and Diversity, Visual Communications, and Business Reporting. Emily also owns E-Squared Editorial Services, which creates custom publications for associations, cultural institutions, and equestrian events. She was editor of the now-defunct Equestrian Retailer, has written for many of the major equine publications, was a staff writer at Inc. Magazine, and editor in chief of the New Mexico Business Weekly.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Journalism Ethics Matters and Why

Who is a journalist today? Are there different sets of ethics for media and bloggers, citizen journalists, and alternative journalists? How do journalists manage the sticky ethical questions of today’s hyper-competitive world?

This session will dive into ethical decision making for content creators of all kinds.

Posted in: