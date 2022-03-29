Glenn Hebert, Improv Host

Founder and Podcast Host, Horse Radio Network

GLENN HEBERT (Glenn the Geek) founded the Horse Radio Network in July 2008. Starting with one show (The Stable Scoop Radio Show) and no listeners the Horse Radio Network has now passed 11,500 episodes and is one of the longest running independent podcast networks.

Hebert hosts several of the shows on the network including the daily HORSES IN THE MORNING show. HORSES IN THE MORNING is now one of the top five longest running daily podcasts in the world with almost 2,800 episodes.



He owned an improvisational acting company that did over 450 shows in ten years. Hebert is a believer that entertainment comes first, education second and he transfers that belief to the shows he hosts on HRN.

SESSION

Friday, May 13, 2022

Improv to Improve Your Interviewing Skills

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Want to improve your interviewing skills, whether as a podcast host or as a journalist? Then join in on this fun, funny hands on session where you will learn the Improv comedy skills that will help you to become a better interviewer. Acting experience not required, a sense of humor is.

