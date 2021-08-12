Heather Wallace, Co-presenter

HEATHER WALLACE writes about confidence, overcoming self-doubt and following her passion. She is the award-winning author of non-fiction titles Confessions of a Timid Rider, which details her insights about being an anxiety-ridden but passionate horse lover and Girl Forward: A Tale of One Woman’s Unlikely Adventure in Mongolia.

Heather is well known for her blog, The Timid Rider, chronicling her journey as a returning adult equestrian with a lot more curves and determination.

In 2020, she created The Bookstore for Horse Lovers, a website dedicated to featured equine authors across genres, both traditionally and independently published. Learn more at waterhorsepress.com, thebookstoreforhorselovers.com, or timidrider.com.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 18, 2021, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

A Professional Author Presence: Putting Your Best Hoof Forward

You’ve written a fantastic book, now what? You might wonder how some authors set themselves apart from the rest and make it look so effortless. Join equine authors and entrepreneurs Carly Kade and Heather Wallace as they show you how to build a professional presence, ask for reviews, engage with readers, and work with influencers.

