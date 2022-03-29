Jason Falls, Podcaster and Digital Marketing Specialist

JASON FALLS solves problems. Most of the time they have to do with digital marketing for Cornett, a full-service advertising agency based in Lexington, Ky., named the Southeast’s Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age in 2021. There he leads digital strategy and hosts two marketing podcasts (Digging Deeper and Winfluence). His work has touched a number of major brands and has been recognized with several national and many regional awards including a 2020 Shorty Award for his influencer marketing work. His third book, Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand, was published in February 2021 from Entrepreneur Press. He is also the executive producer of the Marketing Podcast Network.

Friday, May 13, 2022

Influence Marketing

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In 2017, social influencers convinced thousands of young people to fly to the Bahamas for a music festival that turned out to be a fraud. But that was one very visible hiccup in a world of opportunity for brands and publications. Influencers and influence marketing are here to stay. Presenter Jason Falls will discuss how brands can harness the power of social marketing for good and avoid the possible pitfalls of that strategy. Falls is a digital marketing specialist who presented the 2018 AHP Social Media Workshop in Lexington. He’s online at https://jasonfalls.com.

Make or Break: How to Pick the Right Guests for Your Podcast

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

When your podcast guest is entertaining, listeners share the link. When your podcast guest is a snoozer, listeners turn it off. If you have guests on your podcast, they need to be great guests. Podcaster and digital marketing specialist Jason Falls will key in on the factors that will help you pick great guests and prepare them for success every time. Falls is the executive producer of the Marketing Podcast Network and hosts two podcasts of his own.

