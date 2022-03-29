Jordan Johnson, Web Analyst

Marketing Coordinator and Google Expert at Sebo Marketing

JORDAN JOHNSON has spent the last 7 years specializing in developing and executing detailed digital marketing strategies for clients in a wide variety of industries and sizes. Jordan focuses on driving profitable growth through targeted Google SEO and Pay-per-click strategies.

Sebo Marketing is a digital marketing firm and Google Partner, which distinguishes Sebo as one of the top Google agencies in the country. Sebo seeks to build partner relationships with their clients centered around transparency and ROI by providing high-quality digital and Google marketing services.

SESSIONS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Wise Guys

9:30 am to 10:30 am



It’s not quite the mob – but if you don’t pay for internet search results, you won’t get results. Web strategist Jordan Johnson of Sebo Marketing has audited the AHP website and will use it as an example of how paid search marketing can put your brand in front of target customers and increase quality leads from your website. Learn how to choose keywords, when and how to spend money and how to adapt quickly. https://sebomarketing.com

Those Dreaded Letters: SEO

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Dive into the mechanics of creating a website that will help customers find you with Jordan Johnson of Sebo Marketing. You think you know the right keywords, but as the algorithms change, do you know the current trends? Learn how to pick the right keywords, build links to your site and make small changes for a big difference.

