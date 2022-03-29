Ryan Dohrn, Media Sales Training Professional

RYAN DOHRN is the owner of the Niche Media Conference and the founder of media sales training firm Brain Swell Media. He has been an AHP member for over 15-years and raises AQHA horses and Corgis with his wife of 26-years in South Carolina. Ryan worked for over 10-years for Morris Magazines which owns Western Horseman and six other equine magazines. Ryan has trained over 30,000 ad sales, sells media every day, and has been a part of over $500 million in media sales. His 30-year media sales and marketing career includes leadership roles at PennWell Publishing, Morris Publishing, Disney/ABC TV, Sinclair Broadcasting, and The NY Times Company. He is an Emmy Award winner, multiple business book author, and has been featured in USA Today and on Forbes.com. Ryan currently works monthly with over 50 media companies and their related sales and management teams.

SESSIONS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Selling Forward

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pandemic tested media sales strategies to sell more to in-box dazed, digitally confused, pandemic fatigued companies with veteran media sales coach, Ryan Dohrn. Come prepared to learn 10 new ways to re-engage and sell more to your clients from an equine Publishing pro.

Overcoming the 10 Most Common Media Sales Objections

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

From I have no budget, to Facebook works for me, to my budget is all spent for the year, veteran equine media sales coach Ryan Dohrn will share his tested ways to handle nearly every advertiser objection in the book.

