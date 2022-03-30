Larri Jo Starkey, Game Show Host

Freelance editor, photographer and writer

LARRI JO STARKEY is a lifelong rancher who has spent more than 15 years in the western stock horse industry. She currently works as a freelance editor, photographer and writer.

SESSION

Friday, May 13, 2022

The Grammar Game Show

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Larri Jo Starkey hosts this interactive session on modern grammar and usage. Come join the Chestnut or Bay team and compete for points and glory. There might even be some prizes.

